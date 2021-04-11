Technology shares led U.S. stocks lower before earnings and an influx of bond supply that loom as speedbumps to a roaring rally.

The communication services and information technology sectors pushed the S&P 500 into negative territory in the wake of a third straight week of gains for the benchmark index. In Europe, retailers and travel companies led declines on the Stoxx Europe 600 Index.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries ticked higher before a round of auctions that will be widely watched for their potential to extend the rate surge that’s shaken stocks to commodities to emerging markets this year. The U.S. sells three-, 10- and 30-year Treasuries at the start of the week.

“While the outlook for stocks is positive, the scenario where we get materially higher prices is getting pretty ‘perfect,’ and while it can happen, it usually doesn’t,” Tom Essaye, the founder of “The Sevens Report” newsletter, wrote to clients.

While the U.S. recovery is accelerating, parts of Europe and South America are beset by rising COVID-19 cases and troubled vaccination rollouts. The rotation toward cyclical and small-cap stocks appears to have stalled as well, prompting worry about the strength of the U.S. economic comeback at the start of earnings season.

“The breakdown of small caps and cyclicals is a potential early warning sign that the actual reopening of the economy will be more difficult than dreaming about it,” Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson wrote in a client note.

At the same time, massive government spending and central-bank stimulus could stoke excessive inflation. In an interview aired Sunday with CBS’s 60 Minutes, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sought to provide reassurance that any surge in price pressures won’t last.

Elsewhere, oil rose after the dollar retreated. Bitcoin neared an all-time high before a listing by the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange.

Some key events to watch this week:

Banks and financial firms begin reporting first-quarter earnings, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp., Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

U.S. officials and company executives are due to discuss the global shortage of computer chips on Monday.

The U.S. releases inflation data Tuesday.

Chinese trade data are scheduled for Tuesday.

Economic Club of Washington hosts Fed Chair Jerome Powell for a moderated Q&A on Wednesday.

U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book on Wednesday.

U.S. data including initial jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales come Thursday.

China economic growth, industrial production and retail sales figures are on Friday.

These are some of the main moves in financial markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.2 per cent to 4,118 as of 9:55 a.m. New York time.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 0.1 per cent to 33,772.55.

The Nasdaq 100 Index decreased 0.3 per cent to 13,802.55, the largest dip in almost two weeks.

The Nasdaq Composite Index sank 0.4 per cent to 13,846.84, the biggest dip in two weeks.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index sank 0.3 per cent to 436.04, the largest decrease in more than three weeks.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent to 1,141.58.

The euro climbed 0.1 per cent to US$1.1913.

The British pound gained 0.3 per cent to US$1.3752, the first advance in a week.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.3 per cent to 109.37 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on two-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 0.16 per cent, the highest in a week on the biggest rise in more than a week.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained two basis points to 1.68 per cent, the highest in a week.

The yield on 30-year Treasuries jumped two basis points to 2.35 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.30 per cent, the highest in more than a week.

Britain’s 10-year yield increased one basis point to 0.788 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude increased 2.2 per cent to US$60.60 a barrel, the highest in more than a week on the largest climb in more than a week.

Gold depreciated 0.4 per cent to US$1,737.27 an ounce, the weakest in a week.

--With assistance from Kamaron Leach.