Stocks dropped from an all-time high as softer economic data and the spread of the coronavirus delta variant sparked concern that the global recovery is faltering.

The S&P 500 retreated on Monday after finishing the week with its 48th record since the end of 2020. A gauge of New York state manufacturing moderated in August, while Chinese retail sales and industrial output data showed activity slowed. Tesla Inc. sank as the U.S. opened a formal investigation on the company’s Autopilot system, citing collisions with parked emergency vehicles.

Investors also awaited signals from the Federal Reserve, with a town hall by Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday potentially acting as a precursor to the Jackson Hole symposium in late August. For months, the fixed-income market has viewed it as a venue for the Fed to lay out the timing and contours of its expected move to taper its bond-buying program, although for some the resurgence of coronavirus cases is complicating that calculation.

Here are some events to watch this week:

U.S. Fed Chair Powell hosts a town hall discussion with educators Tuesday

China’s top legislative body, the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, begins a four-day meeting in Beijing Tuesday

U.S. retail sales are due Tuesday

Reserve Bank of Australia minutes are scheduled to be released Tuesday

Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision and briefing by Governor Adrian Orr Wednesday

FOMC minutes released Wednesday

Bank Indonesia rate decision and Governor Perry Warjiyo briefing Thursday

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.1780

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3858

The Japanese yen rose 0.3 per cent to 109.22 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 1.25 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.47 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.57 per cent

Commodities