Stocks dropped from an all-time high as softer economic data and the spread of the coronavirus delta variant sparked concern that the global recovery is faltering.

The S&P 500 retreated on Monday after finishing the week with its 48th record since the end of 2020. A gauge of New York state manufacturing moderated in August, while Chinese retail sales and industrial output data showed activity slowed. Tesla Inc. sank as the U.S. opened a formal investigation on the company’s Autopilot system, citing collisions with parked emergency vehicles.

Investors also awaited signals from the Federal Reserve, with a town hall by Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday potentially acting as a precursor to the Jackson Hole symposium in late August. For months, the fixed-income market has viewed it as a venue for the Fed to lay out the timing and contours of its expected move to taper its bond-buying program, although for some the resurgence of coronavirus cases is complicating that calculation.

Embedded Image

Here are some events to watch this week:

  • U.S. Fed Chair Powell hosts a town hall discussion with educators Tuesday
  • China’s top legislative body, the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, begins a four-day meeting in Beijing Tuesday
  • U.S. retail sales are due Tuesday
  • Reserve Bank of Australia minutes are scheduled to be released Tuesday
  • Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision and briefing by Governor Adrian Orr Wednesday
  • FOMC minutes released Wednesday
  • Bank Indonesia rate decision and Governor Perry Warjiyo briefing Thursday

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • The S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent as of 9:30 a.m. New York time
  • The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3 per cent
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent
  • The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5 per cent
  • The MSCI World index fell 0.2 per cent

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
  • The euro fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.1780
  • The British pound was little changed at US$1.3858
  • The Japanese yen rose 0.3 per cent to 109.22 per dollar

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 1.25 per cent
  • Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.47 per cent
  • Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.57 per cent

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3 per cent to US$66.38 a barrel
  • Gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,783.70 an ounce