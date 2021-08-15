15h ago
Stocks retreat as economic data, virus sour mood
Bloomberg News,
ECB Unlikely to Remove Policy Accommodation Soon: StanChart
Stocks dropped from an all-time high as softer economic data and the spread of the coronavirus delta variant sparked concern that the global recovery is faltering.
The S&P 500 retreated on Monday after finishing the week with its 48th record since the end of 2020. A gauge of New York state manufacturing moderated in August, while Chinese retail sales and industrial output data showed activity slowed. Tesla Inc. sank as the U.S. opened a formal investigation on the company’s Autopilot system, citing collisions with parked emergency vehicles.
Investors also awaited signals from the Federal Reserve, with a town hall by Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday potentially acting as a precursor to the Jackson Hole symposium in late August. For months, the fixed-income market has viewed it as a venue for the Fed to lay out the timing and contours of its expected move to taper its bond-buying program, although for some the resurgence of coronavirus cases is complicating that calculation.
Here are some events to watch this week:
- U.S. Fed Chair Powell hosts a town hall discussion with educators Tuesday
- China’s top legislative body, the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, begins a four-day meeting in Beijing Tuesday
- U.S. retail sales are due Tuesday
- Reserve Bank of Australia minutes are scheduled to be released Tuesday
- Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision and briefing by Governor Adrian Orr Wednesday
- FOMC minutes released Wednesday
- Bank Indonesia rate decision and Governor Perry Warjiyo briefing Thursday
These are the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent as of 9:30 a.m. New York time
- The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3 per cent
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent
- The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5 per cent
- The MSCI World index fell 0.2 per cent
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.1780
- The British pound was little changed at US$1.3858
- The Japanese yen rose 0.3 per cent to 109.22 per dollar
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 1.25 per cent
- Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.47 per cent
- Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.57 per cent
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3 per cent to US$66.38 a barrel
- Gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,783.70 an ounce