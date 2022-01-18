U.S. futures and European equities reversed a selloff on Wednesday as earnings optimism offset concerns about rising bond yields.

Contracts on three U.S. benchmarks and Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index erased earlier losses to trade slightly higher. Retailers led gains in Europe after Richemont and Burberry Group Plc beat expectations, while bank stocks were mixed in premarket trading after Bank of America Corp. reported earnings. Asian stocks fell for a fifth day.

Surging Treasury yields are stirring expectations that the U.S. 10-year will top two per cent. Speculation is growing that the U.S. Federal Reserve may deliver more than a quarter-percentage point March interest-rate hike to fight inflation, while the Bank of England may move again next month.

Britain’s inflation rate surged unexpectedly to the highest since 1992 and Germany’s 10-year yield turned positive for the first time since 2019.

A dollar gauge edged lower. Oil held gains above the highest close since 2014 as the International Energy Agency said the market looked tighter than previously thought, with demand proving resilient to the Omicron virus strain.

In China, where policy is diverging from the U.S., the central bank has pledged to use more monetary policy tools to aid the economy and ease credit stress amid a real-estate slump.

All eyes are now on earnings, with Morgan Stanley, UnitedHealth Group and Netflix among companies publishing during the week. Global equities have had a volatile start to the year, hurt by a more hawkish Fed stance, economic disruptions from Omicron and risks to company profits due to rising costs. Higher bond yields are forcing investors to rethink valuations across a range of assets.

“We are in late stage of the cycle, where equities will post lower returns due to weaker growth and higher rates, but we expect the ongoing correction to be short,” Luca Paolini, chief strategist at Pictet Asset Management, said by email. He’s forecasting the S&P 500 index and U.S. 10-year yields at two per cent by the end of the year.

What to watch this week:

Morgan Stanley, UnitedHealth Group and Netflix are among companies publishing earnings during the week

U.S. data includes housing starts Wednesday and jobless claims Thursday

Interest-rate decisions due from nations including Indonesia, Malaysia, Norway, Turkey and Ukraine, Thursday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent as of 7:05 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 1.6 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3 per cent

The euro rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.1340

The British pound rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.3633

The Japanese yen rose 0.1 per cent to 114.49 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 1.88 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.00 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 1.27 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.3 per cent to US$86.55 a barrel

Gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,817.90 an ounce

--With assistance from Denitsa Tsekova.