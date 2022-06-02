US stocks snapped a two-day slide as tech and consumer companies powered indexes higher on a day of mixed economic data, a revenue warning from Microsoft Corp. and hawkish Federal Reserve comments. Oil also fluctuated as OPEC+ vowed to increase output.

The S&P 500 gained 0.8 per cent while the Nasdaq 100 added 1.3 per cent. Microsoft slumped after paring its outlook on the impact from the stronger dollar. Treasuries were steady, with the 10-year yield holding near 2.90 per cent.

Markets lacked clear direction ahead of Friday’s payroll report, with private hiring data Thursday showing the smallest gain since the pandemic recovery began. Factory orders came in lower than forecast, adding to worries the economy is slowing while inflation remains stubbornly high. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard also said it’s unlikely the central bank will stop raising rates after the next two meetings, where hikes of 50 basis points each are expected.

“Fed-friendly ADP and factory orders reports combined with a rational reaction to the Microsoft FX guide has investors feeling more constructive,” Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities, said. “Add to all of that OPEC+ is increasing quotas, which will certainly help all of our number one concern, inflation.”

OPEC+ agreed to increase the size of its oil-supply hikes by about 50 per cent in July and August, bending to pressure by major consumers including the US to fill the gap created by sanctions on Russian supplies. Lower oil prices could ease inflationary pressures. Yet investors remain on edge as some fear the pace of monetary tightening could throw the economy into a recession.

Brainard said Thursday market pricing for 50 bps hikes in June and July seems like a “reasonable” path, and that it’s “very hard to see the case for a pause” in September. She expects to see some cooling of a very strong economy over time.

Market participants believe the Fed will “continue to lower the balance sheet but be patient on raising interest rates as they see the economic data points come in,” Chad Morganlander, senior portfolio manager at Washington Crossing Advisors, said by phone. “That wait-and-see bias is one of the reasons why the market overall has rallied off the bottom in such a substantial way, and you’re seeing the follow-through in that trade today.”

Among individual stock moves, Chewy Inc. rallied after the online pet products retailer’s results topped analyst expectations. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. slid after the company cut its full-year profit forecast. Stocks in Europe rose.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

US May employment report Friday

The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization releases its monthly food price index at a time of maximum concern about global supplies on Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.8 per cent as of 11:49 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.3 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.7 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.6 per cent

The euro rose 0.8 per cent to US$1.0731

The British pound rose 0.6 per cent to US$1.2556

The Japanese yen rose 0.2 per cent to 129.85 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 2.92 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 1.24 per cent

Commodities