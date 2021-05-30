(Bloomberg) -- Malaysian stocks tumbled and the ringgit weakened after the government imposed a two-week nationwide lockdown to curb a relentless surge in Covid-19 infections.

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index slumped as much as 1.6% on Monday, the most since March 31. The ringgit dropped 0.3% to 4.1455 per dollar, the biggest decline in Asia. Ten-year bond yield held steady at 3.23%. The government said on Friday that most businesses will be shut from June 1 except for essential economic and service sectors.

Malaysia’s return to a hard lockdown comes in the wake of record daily infections that saw cases top 9,000 on Saturday. A resurgence in virus outbreaks in Asia has spurred some countries including Vietnam and Singapore to tighten restrictions. A similar lockdown in Malaysia last year cost the country an estimated 63 billion ringgit ($15 billion).

“The government is finally biting the bullet,” said Alexander Chia, an analyst at RHB Investment Bank Bhd. “Clearly, there are downside risks to FY21 earnings growth, even if it is essentially a postponement of growth to FY22.”

Vietnam tightened social distancing measures in Ho Chi Minh City for 15 days from May 31, while Singapore this month reissued some lockdown-like conditions that it put in place a year ago. They include banning dining-in, limiting social gatherings and urging a return to work-from-home.

READ: ‘Covid Zero’ Havens Find Reopening Harder Than Taming Virus

The Malaysian stock benchmark is down 6.5% from a December high as investor concerns about the impact of stricter curbs on movement weigh on riskier assets.

