U.S. equities opened higher along with stocks in Europe and Asia as upbeat earnings and a surge in corporate dealmaking lifted sentiment, offsetting concerns over China’s regulatory crackdown and the spread of the delta virus variant.

The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq 100 all climbed toward record highs on Monday as the U.S. Senate was also poised to pass a US$550 billion infrastructure package this week. Treasuries fell and the dollar was weaker.

Stocks gained after China’s market regulator called on Sunday for more co-operation with the U.S. on initial public offerings, on top of better-than-expected earnings in Europe from the likes of HSBC Holdings Plc and Heineken NV. Additionally, aerospace company Meggitt Plc soared after agreeing to a US$8.8 billion takeover by U.S.-based Parker-Hannifin Corp.. Meanwhile, digital payments company Square Inc. also gained after announcing a US$29 billion deal to acquire Australian buy-now, pay-later platform Afterpay Ltd.

Stock market bulls can claim to have history on their side as the corporate earnings season continues to unfold. The S&P 500 rose for a sixth straight month in July -- the longest such streak since 2018 -- and the average 12-months return after similar runs in the past half century is 8.3 per cent, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Many risks remain, however, including the impact of the delta virus strain on the world economy, as well as China’s push for more control over some of its major companies.

“COVID and China are clearly risks that need to be watched, but the bottom line is that while the headlines surrounding these issues are potentially negative (and scary), the reality we are hearing from both people and companies implies that neither issue is a direct threat to the rally,” wrote Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded The Sevens Report newsletter. “Corporate commentary and consumer spending remain better than the macro headlines would imply.”

Key U.S. manufacturing data are due later in the day after purchasing-manager readings from China slipped, implying a steadier recovery ahead. Elsewhere, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said the COVID-19 delta strain could keep some Americans from looking for work, potentially harming the U.S. recovery. The latest updates on U.S. jobs are expected later this week.

Crude oil retreated as traders weighed both the China outlook and a rise in tensions between Iran and the U.S. Bitcoin slipped back below US$40,000, reversing a weekend rally.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Earnings are due this week from Alibaba, BP, Toyota, Uber, Roku, Moderna, KKR

Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision Tuesday

Bank of England is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate and its bond-buying target unchanged Thursday

Reserve Bank of India monetary policy decision, briefing Friday

The U.S. jobs report is expected to show another robust month of hiring Friday

Here are the main moves in the markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.5 per cent as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.7 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent

The euro was little changed at US$1.1879

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3896

The Japanese yen rose 0.2 per cent to 109.47 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.21 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.46 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 0.54 per cent

Commodities