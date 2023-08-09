Stocks rose after U.S. inflation data reinforced speculation the Federal Reserve will pause its interest-rate hikes in September.

The stock market advanced after a two-day slide, with all major groups in the S&P 500 pushing higher. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 outperformed, led by gains in giants Tesla Inc., Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. Treasury two-year yields, which are more sensitive to imminent policy moves, dropped two basis points to 4.79 per cent. The dollar retreated against most of its developed-market peers.

Fed swaps priced in slightly lower odds of another rate increase this year. A report Thursday showed the core consumer price index, which excludes often-volatile food and energy costs, rose 0.2 per cent for a second month. That marked the smallest back-to-back gains in more than two years, adding to a steady wave of disinflation in recent months.

Fed Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said the data came in largely as expected, noting that the central bank still has “more work to do” before it claims victory on inflation. She added that officials have yet to decide whether to raise and for how long to hold interest rates.

Comments on CPI:

Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management:

“The case is building for the Fed to keep policy rates unchanged in September. Both headline and core inflation are waning and the internals of the CPI print suggest that further deceleration pressures should build over the coming months. Yet, while inflation is moving in the right direction, the still-elevated level suggests that the Fed is some distance from cutting rates.”

Ivan Gruhl, co-chief investment officer at Avantax:

“Today’s CPI report reinforces the continued disinflation in the markets. There is good reason to believe the full impact of higher interest rates have yet to flow through the economy, and in our view, it would take a sharp reversal in the current disinflationary trends for the Fed to move forward with any further rate increases.”

Greg Wilensky, head of U.S. fixed income at Janus Henderson Investors:

“Overall, we expect to see the Fed keep policy rates unchanged in September, though there is still time and data to come ahead of the next meeting. If economic conditions continue as expected, we believe we have seen the last hike for this cycle. This makes us more constructive on adding interest-rate risk, particularly at the front of curve.

Sam Millette, fixed income strategist at Commonwealth Financial Network:

“This positive result highlights the real progress that we’ve seen in getting inflation under control this year. This report supports investor and economist calls for a pause in rate hikes at the Federal Reserve’s September meeting, however the Fed will continue to monitor income data before making any final decisions in September.”

Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management:

“A building trend of disinflation will certainly be welcomed by the Fed. Overall, the case continues to build for the Fed to be done with the hiking cycle as real yields are well into positive territory and progress on bringing down inflation is evident.”

Michael Contopoulos, head of fixed income at Richard Bernstein Advisors:

“We still have another CPI print before the next Fed meeting, but I think today’s data in isolation would bolster the case for a skip. The other thing worth highlighting from today’s report is the jump in unemployment claims after a period of strength. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that inflation continues to moderate as the labor market continues to weaken (albeit at a snails pace).”

Gurpreet Gill, global fixed income macro strategist at Goldman Sachs Asset Management:

“Overall, the underlying details of the July CPI inflation data are consistent with ongoing progress on disinflation. The Fed has emphasized that its September meeting decision will hinge on the totality of data accumulated between now and then. The latest CPI data reinforces our view that July likely marked the peak in the Fed’s hiking cycle, however, we will be closely monitoring the evolution of core PCE inflation and labor market rebalancing to determine whether the disinflation trend is durable.”

Callie Cox, U.S. investment analyst at eToro:

“We are far from the inflationary conditions of last year. Now, the job clearly isn’t done yet. Stubbornly high inflation – even at 3 or 4 per cent – can warp how we think about money. And the chance of a recession is still significant. The Fed has hiked rates aggressively, and we still don’t know what cracks are forming underneath the surface. In this environment, it’s important to stay defensive while respecting the bull market’s momentum.”

Sophia Drossos, economist and strategist at Point72 Asset Management

“The data that we saw today reinforces the view that the Fed has tightened policy enough that it’s beginning to have an effect on lowering inflation.” Gradually, attention will “shift toward when the Fed will start to pivot toward easing and how it will ease. Today’s data reinforces the trend that we’ve seen from last month’s CPI and from the last employment report that the economy is moderating. We should see the dollar continue to sell off and nominal yields in the Treasury market continue to decline.”

George Mateyo, chief investment officer at Key Private Bank:

“Today’s inflation report was reminiscent of the good old days. With both headline and core inflation rising 0.2 per cent month/month, one could surmise that the post-pandemic inflationary impulse has faded. The Fed, therefore, might feel as if they’ve ‘stuck the landing’ and can pause as planned and not raise interest rates in September. That said, in our view, the economy continues to be carrying decent momentum, and as was reported last week, wage growth is still robust. So, while a pause is probable, a near-term pivot is not.”

Michael Purves founder of Tallbacken Capital Advisors:

“Wile the Fed is focused more on core/super core, I think there is an argument to be made that higher commodity prices are part of the broader Fed battle throughout this year and into 2024. So I don’t think we should get a sustained bid here in bond market.”

Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate:

“While this report supports the notion of the Federal Reserve holding interest rates steady at their September meeting, we’ll need to see more evidence of easing inflation pressures before the Fed is comfortable moving to the sidelines and staying there.”

David Henry, investment manager at Quilter Cheviot:

“While a rise in the U.S. inflation rate was widely predicted due to seasonal factors, the fact it came in fractionally under expectations will likely buoy markets thinking the Federal Reserve has enough cover now to hit the pause button on the interest rate rises and allow what has been done to date take effect. However, those expecting cuts at some point this year or early next year may be disappointed.”

Corporate Highlights:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. gained as revenue beat expectations after its core e-commerce arm returned to growth, a big step for a national icon trying to revive its business in a volatile economy.

Walt Disney Co. rose after management of the world’s largest entertainment company said capital spending and outlays for movies and TV shows are coming in lower than projected.

Tapestry Inc., the owner of brands including Coach and Kate Spade, agreed to acquire Michael Kors parent Capri Holdings Ltd. in an US$8.5 billion deal that shows the wave of consolidation in the luxury-goods sector is far from finished.

Key events this week:

U.K. industrial production, GDP, Friday

U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment, PPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.7 per cent as of 11:10 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.8 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.7 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent

The euro rose 0.3 per cent to $1.1012

The British pound was little changed at $1.2727

The Japanese yen fell 0.5 per cent to 144.44 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2 per cent to $29,421.75

Ether was little changed at $1,850.77

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.03 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.54 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.37 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.2 per cent to $83.36 a barrel

Gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to $1,947.10 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.