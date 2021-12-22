Stocks rose as data signaled economic strength, with traders assessing the latest developments on the omicron coronavirus variant.

The S&P 500 gained for a second straight day, the dollar fell and bonds fluctuated. Pfizer Inc. climbed after U.S. regulators gave emergency authorization to the drugmaker’s COVID-19 pill for people at high risk of severe complications. Tesla Inc. rallied as Elon Musk said he has disposed of enough shares to reach a target of reducing his stake in the electric-car giant by 10 per cent.

Sales of previously owned U.S. homes increased for a third consecutive month in November, while consumer confidence climbed in December by more than expected as Americans’ outlook for employment and the economy improved. Infection with the omicron variant is far less likely to land patients in the hospital than cases involving the delta strain, according to early study data out of Scotland.

“Many investors believe that omicron would only have a temporary impact on the economic activity and should not be a problem for the overall positive trend in equities,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Group.

What to watch this week:

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks Thursday

U.S. initial jobless claims, personal income, durable goods, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, new home sales on Thursday

Friday: U.S. markets are closed. European markets close earlier

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.8 per cent as of 12:31 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.8 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3 per cent

The euro rose 0.4 per cent to US$1.1329

The British pound rose 0.6 per cent to US$1.3348

The Japanese yen fell 0.1 per cent to 114.24 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.46 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.29 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.89 per cent

Commodities