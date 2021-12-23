25m ago
Stocks Rise on Economic Optimism; Treasuries Fall
Bloomberg News,
BNN Bloomberg's mid-morning market update: December 23, 2021
Stocks rose toward a record amid speculation that the economic recovery can weather the coronavirus flareup.
Industrial and commodity companies led gains in the S&P 500. Volume was low ahead of the holidays. Treasuries fell, while the dollar fluctuated. Electric-vehicle startup Nikola Corp. surged amid optimism about deliveries. U.S.-listed shares of JD.com Inc. sank on Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s plans to distribute more than US$16 billion of the Chinese e-commerce firm’s stock as a one-time dividend. Crocs Inc., the colorful clog maker, plunged after agreeing to buy casual-shoe brand Heydude for US$2.5 billion.
U.S. consumer sentiment increased in December as households grew more upbeat about the economy. Sales of new homes rose in November to a seven-month high, while orders for durable goods beat forecasts. Consumer spending -- adjusted for inflation -- stagnated as the fastest price gains in nearly four decades eroded purchasing power. Jobless claims were little changed last week.
Merck & Co.’s COVID-19 pill was cleared by U.S. regulators, giving high-risk patients another at-home treatment option. An Imperial College London team working with a larger data set found that people with omicron were almost half as likely to need an overnight hospital stay.
“Our outlook for the global economy remains positive,” Janet Mui, investment director at Brewin Dolphin, told Bloomberg Television. “The economic recovery will continue in the major economies like the U.S., U.K. and the euro area, thanks to the very high vaccination rates and ongoing rollout of the booster jabs.”
What to watch this week:
- Friday: U.S. markets are closed. U.K. markets close earlier
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The S&P 500 rose 0.6 per cent as of 10:29 a.m. New York time
- The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5 per cent
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6 per cent
- The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.9 per cent
- The MSCI World index rose 0.7 per cent
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at US$1.1321
- The British pound rose 0.5 per cent to US$1.3420
- The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 114.38 per dollar
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 1.49 per cent
- Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to -0.24 per cent
- Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 0.93 per cent
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1 per cent to US$72.86 a barrel
- Gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,806.50 an ounce