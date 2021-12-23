Stocks rose toward a record amid speculation that the economic recovery can weather the coronavirus flareup.

Industrial and commodity companies led gains in the S&P 500. Volume was low ahead of the holidays. Treasuries fell, while the dollar fluctuated. Electric-vehicle startup Nikola Corp. surged amid optimism about deliveries. U.S.-listed shares of JD.com Inc. sank on Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s plans to distribute more than US$16 billion of the Chinese e-commerce firm’s stock as a one-time dividend. Crocs Inc., the colorful clog maker, plunged after agreeing to buy casual-shoe brand Heydude for US$2.5 billion.

U.S. consumer sentiment increased in December as households grew more upbeat about the economy. Sales of new homes rose in November to a seven-month high, while orders for durable goods beat forecasts. Consumer spending -- adjusted for inflation -- stagnated as the fastest price gains in nearly four decades eroded purchasing power. Jobless claims were little changed last week.

Merck & Co.’s COVID-19 pill was cleared by U.S. regulators, giving high-risk patients another at-home treatment option. An Imperial College London team working with a larger data set found that people with omicron were almost half as likely to need an overnight hospital stay.

“Our outlook for the global economy remains positive,” Janet Mui, investment director at Brewin Dolphin, told Bloomberg Television. “The economic recovery will continue in the major economies like the U.S., U.K. and the euro area, thanks to the very high vaccination rates and ongoing rollout of the booster jabs.”

