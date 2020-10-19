U.S. stocks rose on fresh optimism over stimulus talks in Washington, even as a grim milestone highlighted the pandemic’s threat to global economic growth. Treasuries slipped along with the dollar.

The S&P 500 Index advanced for a second day, boosted by apparent progress on a spending package and the latest data from China showing its economy continues to rebound. Tech shares led the advance. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. surged as much as 8.9 per cent in pre-market trading after it said it would reopen cinemas in upstate New York and Long Island. The 10-year Treasury yield rose toward 0.77 per cent and the dollar weakened versus major peers.

“We woke up this morning to renewed hopes for a stimulus bill, fueled by an accelerated rise in new cases, which in a backwards sort of way translates into a positive for the market,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investment product at E*Trade Financial.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi set a Tuesday deadline for a stimulus vote after lengthy discussions over the weekend with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, though the Republican-controlled Senate has signaled opposition to a large bill. President Donald Trump renewed his offer to go beyond the dollar amounts now on the table. The U.S. had a fifth consecutive day of infections over 50,000. In Europe, Italy’s cases swelled to a daily record as the government prepares new containment measures. Globally, cases topped 40 million.

In Europe, stocks fluctuated, with an earnings beat by Julius Baer leading banks higher and setting the pace for rivals. The pound jumped by the most since August as British officials signalled they were ready to water down controversial lawbreaking Brexit legislation, a move which could reopen talks with the European Union over future trading relationships.

Elsewhere, oil fluctuated before an OPEC+ meeting to assess the state of the market as demand comes under pressure from the threat of new virus restrictions.

Here are some key events this week:

Brexit trade talks are likely to continue at least into next week if the U.K. and EU fail to reach an agreement.

Australia central bank minutes are out Tuesday.

The final presidential debate before the U.S. election, between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, will be live from Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index gained 0.4 per cent as of 9:31 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index lost 0.1 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.8 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index rose 0.5 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.3 per cent.

The euro climbed 0.6 per cent to US$1.1787.

The British pound increased 0.7 per cent to US$1.3011.

The onshore yuan strengthened 0.2 per cent to 6.685 per dollar.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1 per cent to 105.31 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed two basis points to 0.77 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries climbed one basis point to 0.15 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to -0.61 per cent.

Japan’s 10-year yield jumped less than one basis point to 0.026 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield climbed two basis points to 0.201 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed at US$40.86 a barrel.

Brent crude was little changed at US$42.92 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 0.9 per cent to US$1,915.52 an ounce.

--With assistance from Gregor Stuart Hunter and Andreea Papuc.