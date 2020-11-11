Stocks rise to 10-week high with rally in Big Tech

Stocks climbed as giant tech companies rallied in a shift back to the safety trade that has powered this year’s gains amid speculation the economic recovery will be slow with a virus resurgence.

The S&P 500 rose to the highest since Sept. 2, while the Nasdaq 100 jumped more than 2 per cent. Heavyweights Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. surged alongside some stay-at-home shares that were hit hard by this week’s selloff such as Zoom Video Communications Inc. The Dow Jones Industrial Average underperformed, and banks slumped. The Russell 2000 Index of smaller stocks halted a two-day rally which was driven by expectations that a return to normal would be on the horizon after positive vaccine developments. Treasury futures were little changed, with the cash market closed for a U.S. holiday. The dollar advanced.

With fears of further economic pain growing amid the threat of tougher measures to contain the virus, traders piled back into companies with solid balance sheets and a suite of products that benefit from social distancing. New York City’s average of people testing positive for COVID-19 is approaching the safety threshold that would force a shutdown of schools, with the mayor citing one “last chance” to halt a second wave. The pandemic has killed more than 1.2 million people around the world since late January and sent the economy into the worst recession in living memory.

“We are still going to be in for a slower economic growth environment,” said Leo Grohowski, chief investment officer at BNY Mellon Wealth Management. “We could see some reopening rollback as the COVID case counts continue to climb.”

While the recent rotation into cheaper value stocks slowed down on Wednesday, JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists said the shift into those companies can endure much longer after years of lagging behind growth shares. There’s still room for further normalization as a large part of the initial rally was driven by the short-covering of short-momentum strategies -- which buy the past year’s winners and sell its losers, according to them.

“Our equity strategy team believes that we are on the cusp of a sustained rally in value comparable to what we saw in 2016-2017,” said strategists including Davide Silvestrini and Marko Kolanovic. “This rotation has room to continue much further given the material underperformance we have witnessed in recent years.”

Elsewhere, talks between OPEC and its allies are zeroing in on a delay to next year’s planned oil-output increase of three to six months, according to several delegates. Saudi Arabia and Russia, leaders of the 23-nation coalition, have already indicated publicly that they are thinking twice about easing production cuts in January as the resurgent pandemic hits fuel demand.

These are some key events coming up:

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, Governor Andrew Bailey and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell are among the speakers Thursday at an online ECB Forum entitled “Central Banks in a Shifting World.”

U.S. CPI data for October is due on Thursday.

Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 hold an extraordinary meeting Friday to discuss bolder action to help poor nations struggling to repay their debts.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 gained 0.8 per cent as of 4 p.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 1.1 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 0.6 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.2 per cent.

The euro decreased 0.4 per cent to US$1.1771.

The Japanese yen depreciated 0.1 per cent to 105.44 per dollar.

Bonds

Germany’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to -0.51 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield rose one basis point to 0.413 per cent.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index advanced 0.1 per cent.

West Texas Intermediate crude advanced 0.1 per cent to US$41.41 a barrel.

Gold weakened 0.7 per cent to US$1,863.29 an ounce.

--With assistance from Adam Haigh, Michael Msika, Todd White, Cecile Gutscher, Lynn Thomasson, Ye Xie, Ksenia Galouchko, Vildana Hajric, Sophie Caronello and Nancy Moran.