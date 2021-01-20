Global stocks climbed to an all-time high on Thursday on optimism that fiscal spending will revive economic growth and bolster corporate earnings. The dollar weakened.

S&P 500 futures edged higher after the gauge posted its best first-day reaction to a presidential inauguration since at least 1937. Nasdaq 100 contracts outperformed following a 2 per cent jump on Wednesday. Benchmark Treasury yields remained higher after initial jobless claims posted a small decline.

In Europe, tech firms led gains, with the Stoxx 600 Index touching its highest level in 11 months. The euro held an advance after the European Central Bank left rates unchanged and affirmed the size of its pandemic purchase program at 1.85 trillion euros (US$1.2 trillion).

European technology's relative valuation is highest since 2005

The MSCI World Index reached an intraday record on Thursday as investors look forward to increased economic support to battle the pandemic. ECB President Christine Lagarde warned the virus continues to pose a serious risk after policy makers voted to keep pumping unprecedented amounts of stimulus into the economy. In the U.S., President Joe Biden is seeking a US$1.9 trillion fiscal package that’s already drawn criticism from several Republican senators.

“High valuations could find justification in the strong recovery that we expect, while inflation assets remain in the affordable zone,” according to Florian Ielpo, head of macroeconomic research and multi-asset portfolio manager at Unigestion SA. “We therefore see 2021 as a land of investment opportunities.”

Meanwhile, fresh tensions surfaced between U.S. companies and Beijing. China’s three biggest telecommunications firms said they requested a review of the New York Stock Exchange’s decision to delist their shares. Separately, Twitter Inc. locked the official account of the Chinese embassy to the U.S., citing a violation of its “dehumanization” policy.

On the virus front, global fatalities hit a daily record, with a U.K. official comparing some hospitals there to a “war zone.”

These are some key events coming up:

Earnings are due from companies including Schlumberger Ltd. and Yes Bank Ltd.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index climbed 0.1 per cent as of 8:49 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.2 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.7 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index gained 0.6 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.3 per cent.

The euro jumped 0.5 per cent to US$1.2162.

The British pound gained 0.5 per cent to US$1.372.

The onshore yuan was little changed at 6.461 per dollar.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 103.49 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained three basis points to 1.11 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries climbed less than one basis point to 0.13 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield climbed four basis points to -0.49 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield gained four basis points to 0.336 per cent.

Japan’s 10-year yield dipped one basis point to 0.043 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude declined 0.6 per cent to US$52.98 a barrel.

Brent crude dipped 0.5 per cent to US$55.79 a barrel.

Gold weakened 0.3 per cent to US$1,865.77 an ounce.

--With assistance from Michael Msika and Adam Haigh.