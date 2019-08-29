What you need to know before the opening bell: August 30, 2019

European stocks climbed alongside U.S. equity futures and Asian shares rallied on the final trading day of a tumultuous month dominated by the trade war. Treasuries retreated.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained for a second day as every industry sector advanced. Contracts on all three major U.S. equity gauges pointed to a positive start on Wall Street. Benchmarks in Tokyo and Seoul led gains across most of Asia, though shares in Hong Kong lagged the rally after news broke that prominent protest figures have been taken into police custody, and Shanghai’s index closed lower for the fourth time this week. Japanese bonds slipped after the Bank of Japan cut purchases in its regular operations.

The pound struggled for direction as lawmakers lost a bid to block Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to suspend parliament. The euro weakened as data showed inflation remained stubbornly low. The dollar was steady.

Stocks are closing out a highly volatile month, with markets gyrating on every apparent bust-up and breakthrough in the trade showdown between the world’s two largest economies. While new American tariffs on Chinese imports start kicking in on Sunday, Beijing has indicated it won’t immediately retaliate, helping steady investor nerves.

“The risk of rebuttals or further tit-for-tats has decreased markedly over the last 24 hours,” Kay Van-Petersen, global macro strategist at Saxo Capital Markets, told Bloomberg Radio.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Dorian was on course to hit the east coast of Florida over the Labor Day weekend. Orange juice futures jumped for a fourth straight day on Thursday as some gas stations in the state ran out of fuel. Investors will also be watching for the storm’s impact on businesses like amusement park operators and cruise lines.

Elsewhere, Argentina’s long-term foreign currency debt rating was downgraded by S&P Global Ratings, which said the government’s extending maturity of all short-term paper constitutes default. West Texas crude ticked lower.

Events to keep an eye out for the remainder of this week:

July’s core PCE deflator data is due in the U.S.

Personal income and spending data for July is also out Friday, plus the University of Michigan sentiment survey.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index rose 0.5 per cent as of 10:21 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 0.7 per cent.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index gained 0.5 per cent.

Germany’s DAX Index increased 0.9 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 1.2 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro dipped 0.1 per cent to US$1.1042.

The British pound was little changed at US$1.2176.

The Japanese yen climbed 0.1 per cent to 106.40 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased three basis points to 1.53 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries gained two basis points to 1.54 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield rose one basis point to 0.448 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.70 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.1 per cent to US$56.08 a barrel.

Gold declined 0.1 per cent to US$1,526.16 an ounce.

--With assistance from Adam Haigh.