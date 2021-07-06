U.S. equities rose as investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting for clues on policy makers’ thinking on interest rates and stimulus. Treasury notes extended gains, pushing the benchmark yield to a more than four-month low.

Ten-year U.S. note yields fell for a second day, dropping briefly below 1.3 per cent for the first time since February, amid concern the global inflation trade could be faltering. The S&P 500 was led higher by gains in technology shares. The Nasdaq Composite hit another record high. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed after the European Commission increased its growth forecast for the bloc.

“The bond market isn’t waiting for the Fed, yields are plunging again today,” said Matt Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management. “That’s going to have an equity impact, you’re seeing tech and the Nasdaq doing better. You’re likely to see smaller cap and value lag.”

The dollar was little changed against a basket of major currencies. Oil extended gains amid the OPEC+ crisis, which has stymied efforts to raise production and buffeted prices.

Markets are stabilizing after Tuesday’s risk-off move, sparked by concerns about the outlook for the global economy as new virus variants emerge. Investors are taking some heart from soft U.S. data that suggests the Fed will continue offering monetary support for now. But with global stocks near all-time highs and inflationary pressures in focus, they’ll pay close attention to the wording of the minutes from the central bank’s last meeting for clues on the policy path.

“Investors are going to pour over them to see what the conversation was like to bring those two interest rate forecasts forward,” said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist for the U.S. SPDR ETF business at State Street Global Advisors.

Elsewhere, copper declined and gold advanced for a sixth day. Australian and New Zealand bonds rallied. Asian stocks fell, with Chinese tech firms in Hong Kong retreating after Beijing’s cybersecurity probe of ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc.

Here are some events to watch this week:

FOMC minutes Wednesday

The Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers meet in Venice on Friday

China PPI and CPI data released on Friday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7 per cent to a record high

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6 per cent at 9:30 a.m. New York time, the most since July 1

The MSCI World index rose 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1 per cent to the lowest since April 2

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3807

The Japanese yen fell 0.1 per cent to 110.75 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to the lowest since Feb. 18

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to the lowest since April 15

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to the lowest since Feb. 17

Commodities