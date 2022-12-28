U.S. equity futures pared gains while stocks in Europe advanced as traders evaluated the resilience of the global recovery to a record spike in coronavirus cases.

Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 kept gains traded off session highs, following the S&P 500’s 69th record close this year. The Stoxx Europe 600 index nudged closer to last month’s record high, with utilities leading the advance as all industry sectors gained. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield dipped and the dollar slipped. Oil surged to a one-month peak, while iron ore futures extended a decline after data showed softening Chinese steel output.

A tidal wave of omicron infections took global COVID-19 cases to a daily all-time high on Monday. The surge has disrupted global reopening and could squeeze hospitals. At the same time, investors are taking comfort from studies suggesting omicron, while highly contagious, causes less severe illness.





Global shares are on course for a third year of double-digit returns, powered by the U.S. surge. Analysts remain bullish on earnings forecasts even amid coronavirus waves and a shift by some key central banks toward tighter monetary policy to fight high inflation. Concerns remain that those variables could spur heightened volatility.

“Massive liquidity, negative real yields, and earnings growth” support the bull case for stocks, Patrick Armstrong, Plurimi Wealth’s chief investment officer, said on Bloomberg TV.“While those pillars remain in place, I think equities do move higher.”

Most Asian stocks rose, but a Hong Kong technology gauge missed out as tightening oversight of overseas share sales by Chinese authorities provided a reminder of Beijing’s regulatory zeal. Volumes were lower than average in some markets due to the holiday season.

The latest escalation in Beijing’s wider regulatory clampdown on private industry casts more doubt over the prospects for overseas initial public offerings, which had proceeded virtually unchecked for two decades.

Meanwhile, the People’s Bank of China -- which on the weekend vowed more economic support -- boosted a short-term liquidity injection.

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin gave up a recent advance to slide below the US$50,000 level, suggesting investors in the riskiest corners of global markets are becoming more circumspect.

What to watch this week:

U.S. initial jobless claims, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.1 per cent as of 9:15 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.1315

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3446

The Japanese yen was little changed at 114.81 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.46 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.24 per cent

Commodities