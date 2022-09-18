(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are set for a cautious start on Monday after global equities notched their worst week since the market hit its low for the year in June.

Equity futures suggest a mixed open in Australia while contracts for Hong Kong fell. Trading may be muted by holidays in Japan and the UK, with no trading in cash Treasuries during the Asian session. US stock futures were mixed.

The S&P 500 index fell almost 5% last week in its worst performance since June 17 while the rate sensitive 2-year Treasury yield ended at 3.87%. The weakness in markets reflects expectations for an outsized interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday and worries that its aggressive tightening to quell inflation will trigger a recession.

Investors also face potential volatility from policy decisions this week by the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan and a host of central banks in Asia. The British pound sank to its weakest level against the dollar since 1985 on Friday and the yen remains under pressure, though it has backed off from the 145 level versus the dollar. The greenback was little changed versus other major currencies early on Monday.

The slump in global stocks deepened after hotter-than-expected inflation data spurred traders to ratchet up wagers for rate hikes. Swaps continue to price in a 75 basis-point hike when the Fed meets -- with some wagers leaning toward a full point.

Traders briefly priced the Fed’s key policy rate peaking at 4.5% in March last week as the central bank escalates its effort to contain inflation. That expected peak was up by a full percentage point since the Fed’s last policy meeting in July.

Read more: Summers Says History Shows No Example of Hiking Rates Too Fast

“It is clear that the Fed will project hawkish messaging, once again re-iterating that it will bring down inflation unconditionally,” Vasileios Gkionakis, head of European currency strategy at Citigroup Inc. wrote in a note to clients. While Fed hawkishness is already priced in, much will depend on “pre-positioning in the few days before.”

A University of Michigan survey Friday showed inflation expectations dipped, with consumers expecting prices will climb at an annual rate of 2.8% over the next five to 10 years, the lowest since July 2021.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 futures contracts fell 0.1% as of 6:33 a.m. in Singapore

The Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.3%

S&P/ASX 200 futures were little changed

Hang Seng futures slipped 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was flat at $1.0013

The Japanese yen slipped 0.1% to 143.04 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries were little changed at 3.45% on Friday

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $85.56 a barrel

Gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,677.75 an ounce

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.