(Bloomberg) -- Stocks looked set for a cautious start Monday amid intensifying bets on Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes and as traders await the resumption of trading in China after a weeklong holiday.

Futures for Japan and Australia fell while Hong Kong’s edged up. Global shares delivered more volatility Friday but also ended with their best weekly performance of the year, bolstered by Amazon.com Inc.’s earnings.

Chinese stocks may be supported by a surge in Hong Kong-listed names and easing concerns about regulatory headwinds for the nation’s technology sector.

Hawkish pivots by key central banks have sapped bonds. Markets now expect more than five quarter-point Fed rate hikes in 2022 to quell inflation following a strong U.S. jobs report. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield has topped 1.90%.

The dollar slipped against key peers in early Asian trading. In the commodities market, the focus is on oil’s ongoing rally amid the recovery from the pandemic, which has taken crude past $92 a barrel. Bitcoin was trading above $41,000, holding recent gains.

Investors are grappling with the prospect of the biggest tightening of monetary policy since the 1990s. Traders are on tenterhooks for the U.S. inflation report this week, which has the potential to stoke more swings by shaping views on Fed tightening. A reading north of 7%, the highest since the early 1980s, is expected.

Price pressures and geopolitical tension such as that involving Russia “are likely to result in a far more volatile ride than 2021, and we are already seeing this,” Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and chief economist at AMP Capital, wrote in a note.

Elsewhere, European Central Bank Governing Council Member Klaas Knot said he expects a rate increase as early as in the fourth quarter. The ECB last week made a hawkish pivot, with President Christine Lagarde no longer excluding a rate hike this year. The euro pushed higher.

In the latest developments over Ukraine, President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron talked by phone about responding to Russia’s military buildup on the Ukrainian border. Moscow has repeatedly denied that it plans an attack.

Read: Goodbye Easy Money as Hawkish Central Banks Speed Up Rate Hikes

Here are some events to watch this week:

Earnings: AstraZeneca, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, SoftBank Group, Toyota Motor, Twitter, Uber, Walt Disney

China Caixin services PMI, forex reserves Monday

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks Wednesday

Reserve Bank of India rate decision Thursday. The meeting was postponed to mourn the death of a celebrated singer.

Bank Indonesia rate decision Thursday

U.K. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks Thursday

U.S. CPI, initial jobless claims Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% Friday

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.3% Friday

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.6%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures fell 0.6%

Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 115.26 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3629 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% Friday

The euro was at $1.1465, up 0.1%

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced eight basis points to 1.91% Friday

Australia’s 10-year yield increased seven basis points to 2.03%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.3% to $92.31 a barrel Friday

Gold was at $1,808.28 an ounce

