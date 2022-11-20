(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were poised for a mixed open Monday after small gains on Wall Street Friday as investors continue to focus on the outlook for interest rates.

Australian shares inched higher while Japanese equity futures pointed to a slight increase. Contracts for the S&P 500 fluctuated after the index added 0.5% Friday. Futures for Hong Kong fell earlier, as did a gauge of US-listed Chinese shares.

The dollar stuck within narrow ranges against its Group-of-10 counterparts. Government bond yields edged up in Australia and New Zealand, following moves in Treasuries Friday, with more policy-sensitive shorter maturities leading the way.

Markets this week will be looking to minutes of the most recent Federal Reserve policy meeting for more clues on the course of rate hikes.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he favors slowing the pace of interest rate increases, with no more than 1 percentage point more of hikes, to try to ensure the economy has a soft landing. Boston Fed President Susan Collins reiterated her view that options are open for the size of the December interest-rate increase, including the possibility of a 75 basis-point move.

Meanwhile, China reported its first Covid-related death in almost six months, sparking concern it could return to tighter restrictions. While many global investors are piling back into the nation’s assets on signs of a more market-friendly tone in Beijing, others remain wary of policy risks.

Key events this week:

China loan prime rate, Monday

US Chicago Fed national activity index, Monday

US Richmond Fed manufacturing index, Tuesday

OECD releases Economic Outlook, Tuesday

Fed’s Loretta Mester and James Bullard speak, Tuesday

S&P Global PMIs: US, Euro area, UK, Wednesday

US MBA mortgage applications, durable goods, initial jobless claims, University of Michigan sentiment, new home sales, Wednesday

Minutes of the Federal Reserve’s Nov. 1-2 meeting, Wednesday

ECB publishes account of its October policy meeting, Thursday

US stock and bond markets are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, Thursday

US stock and bond markets close early, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets :

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:10 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% Friday

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.3%

Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.4%

Currencies

The euro was little changed at $1.0329

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 140.22 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1229 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $16,227.33

Ether fell 0.5% to $1,136.05

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose six basis points to 3.83% on Friday

The yield on Australia’s 10-year bonds rose one basis point to 3.62%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $80.30 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.