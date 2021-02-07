(Bloomberg) -- Stocks looked set for a muted start after climbing to a record high last week, with investors monitoring signs of progress on the coronavirus front and comments from Janet Yellen pushing the U.S. relief bill.

Futures pointed to a mixed start for equities in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia. Treasury Secretary Yellen said on Sunday talk shows that the U.S. can return to full employment in 2022 if it enacts a robust enough relief package. The S&P 500 Index hit an all-time high on Friday, closing up almost 5% on the week and 10-year Treasury yields ended around 1.16%. The Australian dollar edged lower in early Monday trading, with the greenback mixed against G-10 peers.

The weaker-than-forecast U.S. jobs data Friday reinforced the fragility of the global economic recovery as the pandemic lingers. Data suggested a declining trend in U.S. infections, while Germany reported a drop in the pace of new virus cases.

“It does seem to be the case that global markets have now become addicted to stimulus and that the greatest risk to the outlook -- and potential trigger for a correction in risk-asset valuations -- would be central banks dialing down the music,” said Simon Ballard, chief economist at First Abu Dhabi Bank Pjsc.

Here are some key events coming up:

Earnings season continues with companies including Honda Motor, SoftBank Group, Cisco Systems, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Societe Generale, Commerzbank and L’Oreal.

EIA crude oil inventory report comes Wednesday.

Sweden will set monetary policy on Wednesday.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak on a webinar Wednesday.

The U.S. consumer price index comes Wednesday.

Lunar New Year public holidays being in nations across Asia, with China breaking for a week.

Bank of Russia’s policy decision comes Friday.

These are the main moves in markets

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% on Friday.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed little changed on Friday.

Hang Seng Index futures added 0.2% on Friday.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.1% on Friday.

Currencies

The yen was at 105.33 per dollar.

The offshore yuan was at 6.4627 per dollar.

The euro bought $1.2040.

The Aussie slipped 0.2% to 76.63 U.S. cents.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries ended above 1.16% on Friday.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude oil ended last week at $56.85 a barrel.

Gold was at $1,814.11 an ounce.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.