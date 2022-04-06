(Bloomberg) -- Chinese property stocks may be poised for a pullback after surging 28% in three weeks as pandemic lockdowns put a brake on economic growth. China Vanke Co. meanwhile announced a share buyback.

The slowdown may test President Xi Jinping’s resolve to not inject more stimulus into the housing market even as Beijing takes additional steps to shore up the economy.

Chinese high-yield dollar bonds rose at least 2 cents on the dollar Wednesday in the longest uptrend in 16 months. A Bloomberg gauge of Chinese real estate firms climbed 3.2% to a six-week high.

China Property Stocks Poised for Pullback (8:15 a.m. HK)

The recent rally in Chinese property stocks is looking excessive, with a technical indicator flashing sell signals for the second time this year.

The 14-day relative strength index for the Shanghai Stock Exchange Property Index breached 70 on Wednesday, pointing to overbought conditions and indicating a near-term pullback.

The gauge, which tracks some of the biggest onshore-listed developers, has surged 28% from a mid-March trough amid incremental easing measures by local governments and expectations of further policy support. The gains beat a 7% advance for the broader CSI 300 Index.

Investors Test Resolve of Xi: China Today (8 a.m. HK)

China’s housing slowdown shows no signs of ending. Yet no sectors have performed better than real estate developers in the Chinese stock market lately. In a sense, investors are testing President Xi Jinping’s commitment to not resorting to the housing market for short-term stimulus as the going gets tough.

A State Council meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday signaled that officials would loosen monetary policy to shore up the economy. Beijing has been beating the drumbeat of easing for some time, but there’s a sense of urgency to do more following Covid-related lockdowns in Shanghai and other regions.

The calculation is that to hit the “about 5.5%” GDP growth target this year, which looks increasingly elusive, Beijing has no choice but to spur housing demand. Already, more than 60 municipal authorities loosened regulations in the first quarter to spur home purchases, according to a report by real estate data firm China Index Holdings.

Last year, Nomura’s economist Lu Ting drew a parallel between Beijing’s campaign to rein in the housing market and former Federal Reserve chair Paul Volcker’s drive to break the back of inflation in the U.S. in the 1970s. Now, investors are betting that enough is enough.

China Vanke Plans A-Share Buyback (7:45 a.m. HK)

China Vanke plans to spend 2 billion yuan ($314 million) to 2.5 billion yuan buying back its A-shares at no more than 18.27 yuan apiece, according to a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange late Wednesday.

The buyback will be conducted after the company reports its first-quarter results, expected to be announced on April 29.

