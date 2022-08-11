(Bloomberg) -- Stocks and US equity futures rose Friday as investors assessed whether signs of cooling inflation will enable the Federal Reserve to pivot to less aggressive interest-rate increases.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 index advanced 0.4%. Health care giant GSK Plc was among the outperformers, trimming a rout that was driven by Zantac litigation worries. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts both climbed about 0.6%.

Traders have pared back bets on Fed rate hikes after a report on Thursday showed US producer prices fell in July from a month earlier for the first time in over two years, adding to Wednesday’s data on slower increases in consumer prices to provide signs of cooling but still troubling inflation.

“The macroeconomic environment may be starting to improve a little bit, with a peak in US CPI calling into question the need to hike rates aggressively in the months ahead,” economists at Rand Merchant Bank in Johannesburg said in a note. “Inflation is still high and the Fed will still need to increase rates, but the situation is not as bad as many had feared.”

A dollar gauge headed for its deepest weekly drop since May. Treasuries steadied. Gold pushed higher and Bitcoin slipped to trade near the $24,000 level.

MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific equity index rose, propped up by a catch-up rally in Japan following a holiday there.

Stocks this week have cheered the possibility that ebbing price pressures will take the pressure off the Fed to keep hiking rates sharply, making a soft economic landing more likely. Global shares are set for the longest streak of weekly gains since 2021, paring their retreat this year to about 14%.

Bank of America Corp. says investors are rushing back into stocks and bonds. Global equity funds pulled in $7.1 billion in the week through Aug. 10, strategists led by Michael Hartnett wrote in a note, citing EPFR Global data. US stocks saw inflows of $11 billion, the biggest in eight weeks.

In the latest US central banker comments, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said inflation is too high, adding she anticipates more restrictive monetary policy in 2023. Her baseline is a half-point September hike but she’s open to another 75 basis-point move if necessary, Daly said in a Bloomberg Television interview.

Swaps referencing the Fed’s September meeting point to some uncertainty over whether a half-point or another 75 basis-point rate hike is on the cards.

Raw-material prices are adding to the complexity. Oil headed for a weekly gain that’s contributed to a more than 10% rebound in a commodity index from a July low -- a trend that could darken the inflation picture if it continues.

Respected for decades for combining decent returns and relatively low volatility, the 60/40 portfolio has generated a 11.5% loss so far this year. Is it time to put the strategy to rest entirely or does it just need a tweak? Have your say in the anonymous MLIV Pulse survey.

What to watch this week:

Euro-area industrial production, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% as of 9:31 a.m. London time

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.6%

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.6%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.0292

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 133.32 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 6.7342 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.2172

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 2.88%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 1.00%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.11%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.4% to $100.01 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

