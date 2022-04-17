3m ago
Stocks Set for Steady Open Before China GDP Data: Markets Wrap
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set for a steady open Monday before Chinese economic data that may shed light on the impact of Covid lockdowns. The dollar was mixed as traders assessed the outlook for Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Equity futures pointed to muted early trading in Japan, while other markets including Australia, Hong Kong and many in Europe remain closed for Easter.
China is due to release quarterly growth data and activity indicators for March. Officials cut the reserve requirement ratio Friday but refrained from lowering interest rates in a cautious approach to policy easing amid inflation risks.
Treasuries will resume trading nursing sharp losses from the end of last week that saw the 10-year yield climb above 2.80%. Renewed worries about price pressures and rapid Federal Reserve monetary tightening sparked the selloff.
Energy markets may again be buffeted by the war. The European Union and Russia are at risk of triggering a de facto embargo on Russian gas, while Europe’s next sanctions package may include some curbs on Russian crude.
China’s Covid-linked restrictions are snarling supply chains, threatening to stoke global inflation pressures. The latter were already exacerbated by disruptions to commodity flows due to the war in Ukraine and Russia’s isolation. That backdrop is stoking a deepening pivot at the Fed toward aggressive policy tightening, sparking concern that the U.S. economy faces a downturn.
“Major regime change is rarely smooth in either geopolitics or economics, and markets are under-pricing these risks,” Eric Robertsen, chief strategist at Standard Chartered Bank Plc, wrote in a note. “We are increasingly concerned about a summer of turbulence and volatility.”
In Shanghai, officials published plans to resume production after a prolonged lockdown. Businesses should adopt so-called closed-loop management, where workers live on-site and are tested regularly, they said.
What to watch this week:
- Earnings include American Express, Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon, China Telecom, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, Netflix, Tesla
- China GDP, economic activity data, Monday
- Easter Monday market closures in the U.K., much of Europe
- IMF/World Bank spring meetings start, Monday
- St. Louis Fed President James Bullard to speak, Monday
- Chicago Fed President Charles Evans to speak, Tuesday
- EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday
- China loan prime rates, Wednesday
- Federal Reserve Beige Book, Wednesday
- French presidential election debate, Wednesday
- San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, due to speak, Wednesday
- Eurozone CPI, U.S. initial jobless claims, Thursday
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell, ECB President Christine Lagarde discuss global economy at IMF event, Thursday
- Manufacturing PMIs: Eurozone, France, Germany, U.K, Friday
- Bank of England’s Andrew Bailey to speak, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The S&P 500 fell 1.2% on Thursday
- The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.3% on Thursday
- Nikkei 225 futures dipped 0.2% earlier
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5% Thursday
- The euro was at $1.0808
- The yen was at 126.44 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was at 6.3799 per dollar
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.6% to $106.95 per barrel Thursday
- Gold fell 0.2% to $1,973.71 an ounce on Thursday
