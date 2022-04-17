(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set for a steady open Monday before Chinese economic data that may shed light on the impact of Covid lockdowns. The dollar was mixed as traders assessed the outlook for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Equity futures pointed to muted early trading in Japan, while other markets including Australia, Hong Kong and many in Europe remain closed for Easter.

China is due to release quarterly growth data and activity indicators for March. Officials cut the reserve requirement ratio Friday but refrained from lowering interest rates in a cautious approach to policy easing amid inflation risks.

Treasuries will resume trading nursing sharp losses from the end of last week that saw the 10-year yield climb above 2.80%. Renewed worries about price pressures and rapid Federal Reserve monetary tightening sparked the selloff.

Energy markets may again be buffeted by the war. The European Union and Russia are at risk of triggering a de facto embargo on Russian gas, while Europe’s next sanctions package may include some curbs on Russian crude.

China’s Covid-linked restrictions are snarling supply chains, threatening to stoke global inflation pressures. The latter were already exacerbated by disruptions to commodity flows due to the war in Ukraine and Russia’s isolation. That backdrop is stoking a deepening pivot at the Fed toward aggressive policy tightening, sparking concern that the U.S. economy faces a downturn.

“Major regime change is rarely smooth in either geopolitics or economics, and markets are under-pricing these risks,” Eric Robertsen, chief strategist at Standard Chartered Bank Plc, wrote in a note. “We are increasingly concerned about a summer of turbulence and volatility.”

In Shanghai, officials published plans to resume production after a prolonged lockdown. Businesses should adopt so-called closed-loop management, where workers live on-site and are tested regularly, they said.

What to watch this week:

Earnings include American Express, Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon, China Telecom, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, Netflix, Tesla

China GDP, economic activity data, Monday

Easter Monday market closures in the U.K., much of Europe

IMF/World Bank spring meetings start, Monday

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard to speak, Monday

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans to speak, Tuesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

China loan prime rates, Wednesday

Federal Reserve Beige Book, Wednesday

French presidential election debate, Wednesday

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, due to speak, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, U.S. initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, ECB President Christine Lagarde discuss global economy at IMF event, Thursday

Manufacturing PMIs: Eurozone, France, Germany, U.K, Friday

Bank of England’s Andrew Bailey to speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.2% on Thursday

The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.3% on Thursday

Nikkei 225 futures dipped 0.2% earlier

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5% Thursday

The euro was at $1.0808

The yen was at 126.44 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3799 per dollar

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.6% to $106.95 per barrel Thursday

Gold fell 0.2% to $1,973.71 an ounce on Thursday

