(Bloomberg) -- Stocks looked set for a steady open Monday at the start of a key week for central bank policy decisions amid elevated inflation and questions about the impact of the omicron virus variant on growth.

Futures earlier pointed higher for Australia, Japan and Hong Kong. The S&P 500 closed at a record high Friday on bets the U.S. economy can weather the Federal Reserve’s move to reduce stimulus to curb price pressures.

The Fed on Wednesday is expected to speed up stimulus withdrawal, and perhaps open the door to earlier interest-rate hikes in 2022 if inflation persists near a four-decade peak. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield has fallen below 1.5% and the yield curve is the flattest at the beginning of a tightening cycle in a generation -- suggesting that cycle could be a constrained one.

Part of the uncertainty over the growth outlook stems from mobility restrictions following the omicron flareup. The pound slipped after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the U.K. faces a “tidal wave” of infections from the variant. The dollar was steady in early Asian trading.

About 20 central banks are due to hold meetings this week, including the Fed, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England. Those decisions have the potential to stir market swings.

“Global equities had a solid run last week and we’ll see if the goodwill lasts into what is a behemoth when it comes to event risk,” Chris Weston, head of research with Pepperstone Financial Pty Ltd., wrote in a note. Omicron and the Fed should dictate sentiment, he added.

Anthony Fauci, U.S. President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said omicron appears able to evade vaccines and some Covid-19 treatments but that a booster shot can increase protection.

Geopolitics remain in focus. Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations on Sunday warned Russia to de-escalate its activities around Ukraine or face “massive consequences.”

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1% Friday

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.1%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.6% earlier

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.2% earlier

Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.4% earlier

Currencies

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 113.37 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3735 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% Friday

The euro traded at $1.1314

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined about two basis points to 1.48% Friday

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1% to $71.67 a barrel Friday

Gold was at $1,782.84 an ounce

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.