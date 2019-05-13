U.S. stocks and commodities tumbled after China retaliated with higher tariffs on a range of American goods. Treasuries jumped with the yen on demand for haven assets.

More than 470 stocks in the the S&P 500 fell and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped over 600 points after China targeted some of the nation’s biggest exporters. Boeing dropped 4.3 per cent, Caterpillar Inc. fell 5.3 per cent and Apple Inc. lost 5.4 per cent. The new penalties also took aim at American farmers, sending soybean and cotton prices plunging. The dollar advanced and 10-year Treasury yields fell to the lowest level since late March.

Trade rattled financial markets again, with stocks sinking for the fifth time in six sessions since China’s defiance of Trump’s warning not to retaliate for his imposition of higher tariffs Friday escalated the skirmish, driving demand for havens from gold to the yen while punishing risk assets. Several banks have warned that the eruption increases the likelihood of a slowdown in global growth that would dent corporate profits.

“China retaliating as fast as they did was a clear signal they’re not going to be pushed around,” said Samantha Azzarello, global market strategist for JPMorgan ETFs. “Markets would like a little bit more play nice and maybe even a bit of complacency from China. It was interesting it wasn’t done on the weekend. It was done just in time, Monday morning for markets to open.”

American officials are expected Monday to announce details of their plans to boost tariffs on all remaining imports from China -- some US$300 billion in trade.

Elsewhere, European shares slid after the European Union said it was finalizing a list of U.S. goodsto target in the event Trump imposes levies on car imports. Oil turned lower. Bitcoin climbed above US$7,000 as the recent gains in cryptocurrencies extended over the weekend.

Here are some notable events coming up this week:

-Earnings this week include Vodafone, Alibaba, Tencent, Cisco, Nvidia.

-New York Fed President John Williams speaks at an event in Zurich. Kansas City Fed President Esther George and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin also make appearances.

-Japan balance of payments is due Tuesday.

-China industrial production and retail sales are slated for Wednesday, same day as U.S. retail sales and industrial production.

-Bank of Indonesia has an interest rate decision on Thursday.

-Australian unemployment is out on Thursday.

And here are the main market moves:

Stocks

-The S&P 500 Index decreased 2.6 per cent as of 12:33 a.m. New York time, the biggest drop since Dec. 24.

-The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 2.5 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 3.4 per cent.

-The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 1.2 per cent to the lowest in two months.

-The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index dipped 0.5 per cent to the lowest in nearly two months.

-The MSCI Asia Pacific Index declined 0.9 per cent.

-The MSCI Emerging Market Index decreased 1.7 per cent.

Currencies

-The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 per cent.

-The euro was little changed at US$1.1232.

-The British pound fell 0.3 per cent US$1.3016.

-The Japanese yen jumped 0.7 per cent to 109.08 per dollar.

Bonds

-The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell seven basis points to 2.39 per cent, the lowest since March 29.

-Germany’s 10-year yield dipped two basis points to -0.07 per cent.

-Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 1.10 per cent.

Commodities

-West Texas Intermediate crude increased 0.2 per cent to US$61.77 a barrel.

-Gold increased 1 per cent to US$1,299.70 an ounce.

--With assistance from Todd White