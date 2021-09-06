(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set to climb Tuesday, bolstered by a rally in Japan and expectations that central bank support for the reopening from the pandemic will be pared very gradually.

Futures for Japan were up more than 1% after the Topix hit a 31-year high. Contracts also rose for Australia and Hong Kong. European shares rallied, helping a gauge of global equities to scale a fresh all-time high. U.S. futures advanced in early Asian trading. U.S. markets will reopen Tuesday after the Labor Day holiday.

Oil extended losses amid Saudi Arabia’s price cut for Asian buyers and demand threats from the delta virus variant outbreak. Bitcoin topped $52,000, with El Salvador planning further purchases after buying 200 coins ahead of its planned adoption of the cryptocurrency as legal tender.

Global shares have so far weathered concerns that the delta strain is slowing the reopening from the pandemic and exacerbating supply snarls that have pushed up inflation. A weak U.S. jobs report last week bolstered the view that the Federal Reserve will delay tapering the stimulus that has helped financial markets.

“The delta -- and possibly other -- variant(s) remain a cause for concern as the disease is spreading rapidly through unvaccinated communities and the efficacy of the 2021 vintage of vaccines is being questioned,” Chris Iggo, chief investment officer for core investments at AXA Investment Managers, wrote in a note. “I don’t think the recovery and growth outlook is negated by this but there could be some ‘air-pockets’ in the data and in investor sentiment.”

A new variant, first identified in South Africa, has been found in other countries, though it’s spreading at a slower rate. Meanwhile, in the U.S., the death toll is rising and hospitals across the South are full as delta spreads.

Elsewhere, aluminum supplier Norsk Hydro ASA jumped to a 13-year high in Oslo. Aluminum hit the highest in over a decade as political unrest in Guinea fueled concerns over supply of the raw material needed to make the metal.

What to watch this week:

U.S. President Joe Biden will likely make his choice this week on whether to renominate Fed Chair Jerome Powell to a second term

Reserve Bank of Australia rate decision Tuesday

China trade data will provide clues on its economic recovery, Tuesday

El Salvador’s Bitcoin law takes effect, making the virtual currency legal tender, Tuesday

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan holds a virtual town hall discussion Wednesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde holds a press conference after the bank’s rate decision Thursday

China PPI, CPI, new yuan loans, money supply, aggregate financing, Thursday

For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures added 0.2% as of 7:02 a.m. in Tokyo.

Nasdaq 100 futures increased 0.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7%

Nikkei 225 futures rose rose 1.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures were up 0.2%

Hang Seng Index futures gained 0.2%

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 109.85 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.4506 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro traded at $1.1870

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $68.86 a barrel

Spot gold was at $1,823.31 an ounce

