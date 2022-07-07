(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia look set to harness some of the tailwind from a US rally sparked by hopes that policy makers can get inflation under control without causing a global economic downturn.

Futures rose for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong after the best Wall Street session in two weeks swept along everything from speculative investments to technology titans. US equity contracts dipped in early Asian trading Friday.

Two of the Federal Reserve’s most hawkish policy makers pushed back against fears of a recession as monetary settings tighten. Governor Christopher Waller and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard backed the need for restrictive policy to curb price pressures but argued the US can still avert a contraction.

The possibility of 1.5 trillion yuan ($220 billion) of infrastructure stimulus in China to shore up growth also injected a dash of optimism, lifting commodities including metals and oil, which is back above $100 a barrel.

A dollar gauge and Treasuries fell, leaving the US 10-year yield at about 3%. Bitcoin scaled $21,000 for the first time this month.

As ever in a year of marked volatility and steep losses, the question is whether the tilt in market narrative away from recession fears toward the fabled soft landing is anything more than temporary.

“I’m calling this period right now a recession obsession,” Brian Belski, chief investment strategist at BMO Capital Markets Corp., said on Bloomberg Television. “Institutional investors are not positioned for any kind of upside move. That’s why you are seeing these sharp moves on a day like today and certainly over the last few days in terms of a short squeeze. We remain positive and think people are way too negative.”

Portions of the US yield curve remain inverted, which for some is a sign that the threat of recession is elevated. High bond volatility also points to great uncertainty. All eyes will be on the US jobs report on Friday for further clues about the Fed’s policy path.

Elsewhere, the pound rose after Boris Johnson announced his intention to resign as British prime minister, easing the political chaos in the UK.

Bitcoin versus Ether? Stablecoins versus central bank digital currencies? What are NFTs really? What is the next shoe to drop in the crypto washout and where will the next bubble inflate? Click here to participate in this week’s MLIV Pulse survey, which takes only one minute and is anonymous.

What to watch this week:

US employment report for June, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 7:12 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1.5%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.2%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.4%

S&P/ASX 200 futures climbed 0.7%

Hang Seng futures increased 1.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro was at $1.0166

The Japanese yen was at 136.00 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.6925 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 2.99%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $102.41 a barrel

Gold was at $1,740.94 an ounce

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.