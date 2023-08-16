Stocks slide as U.S. Fed leaves more hikes on the table

U.S. equities and Treasuries remained under pressure as traders digested hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials at their last meeting.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 set sessions lows in the final hour of New York trading following Fed commentary that suggested the central bank could persist in its tightening policy. Tech behemoths including Meta Platforms Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. along with Tesla Inc. dragged on the equities benchmarks.

“The Fed has no choice but to keep it up until they are convinced that inflationary expectations are quashed,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers. “Doing otherwise risks some of the embers reigniting. Even though two governors favored keeping rates steady in July, it is important to keep in mind that a pause is not a pivot.

Technical factors are also behind the recent stock market dip. The S&P 500 is poised to close below its average price over the last 50 days for a second day after a wave of trading in zero-day options helped push the index below the trendline for the first time since March at the tail-end of the prior session.

U.S. Treasury yields turned higher in the afternoon session with the 10-year approaching 4.3 per cent. Earlier this week, yields on the benchmark bond approached levels last reached in October. Yield on the policy sensitive two-year closed in on 5 per cent.

“The FOMC minutes reiterated many of the core themes that Powell delivered at the July press conference,” Ben Jeffery, a strategist at BMO Capital Markets wrote after the release of the Fed’s minutes. “There was nothing here to derail our assumption that September will be another ‘skip,’ although another hike in November or December is firmly on the table if the data warrants.”

Among currencies, the pound led Group-of-10 peers after U.K. inflation topped expectations. Meanwhile, China’s economic woes remain in the spotlight, despite a slew of stimulus steps by authorities. The onshore yuan sank against the dollar while the yen fell to a level that triggered Japan’s intervention in September.

China’s central bank moved to boost fragile sentiment with a stronger-than-expected reference rate for the yuan and the largest injection of short term cash to the financial system since February. So far the steps have failed to restore optimism and market moves suggest traders are looking for more aggressive supportive measures.

Markets are not yet fully reflecting the risks from deteriorating fundamentals in China, according to Tiffany Wilding, an economist and managing director at Pacific Investment Management Co.

“Given the usual lags, deflationary spillovers have likely only just begun to impact global consumer markets,” Wilding wrote in a note to clients. “Discounting likely to accelerate over the coming quarters.”

Hot wage figures and U.S. retail statistics had rattled markets on Tuesday, spurring bets tight central bank policy will be in place for longer. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari warned that inflation was “still too high.”

Corporate Highlights:

London-listed BAE Systems Plc is in talks on a possible acquisition of Ball Corp.’s aerospace division, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Intel Corp.’s US$5.4 billion deal with Israel’s Tower Semiconductor Ltd. collapses after failing to win Chinese regulatory approval in time.

Energy Transfer LP will buy Crestwood Equity Partners LP in a $7.1 billion all-equity deal allowing Energy Transfer to expand its U.S. pipeline network.

Target Corp. climbs after a surprising profit surge in the second quarter overshadows the company’s increasingly cautious outlook on the rest of the year.

Key events this week

U.S. initial jobless claims, US Conf. Board leading index, Thursday

Eurozone CPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.4 per cent as of 3:10 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.6 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro fell 0.3 per cent to $1.0877

The British pound rose 0.1 per cent to $1.2719

The Japanese yen fell 0.5 per cent to 146.29 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2 per cent to $29,106.87

Ether fell 0.4 per cent to $1,820.76

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 4.27 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.65 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 4.65 per cent

Commodities