Early months of Fed tightening cycle could be followed by stock rally: Strategist

Stocks sold off in a broad-based slide amid concern about the Federal Reserve’s ability to tame decades-high inflation without throwing the economy into a recession.

Traders will be closely watching a host of central bank speakers after Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday played down the option of 75 basis-point rate hike. The S&P 500 pushed toward its lowest level since March 2021. The Treasury curve steepened amid a sharp decline in short-term yields -- which are more sensitive to imminent policy changes -- even after data showing U.S. consumers project inflation in three years to be higher compared with a month ago. That’s potentially worrying sign as the central bank tries to keep longer-term expectations anchored.

Fed Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic told Bloomberg Television he favors policy makers continuing to raise rates by half-point increments rather than doing anything larger. While a number of economists have predicted tightening to counter inflation would inevitably result in a U.S. economic contraction, Bostic said he was a “worried optimist” and that the current unique circumstances following a once-in-a-century pandemic made predictions especially difficult.

The outlook for U.S. stocks isn’t particularly bright, even if an outright recession is avoided, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists. High inflation readings, a slowing economy and aggressive tightening by the Fed have weighed on risk appetite and equity valuations.

“The best-case scenario for the economy -- and, eventually, for equity prices -- probably involves a continued period of constrained equity market returns,” Goldman strategists led by David Kostin wrote in a note to clients. “Risks around equity valuations are skewed to the downside even in our base-case, non-recessionary scenario. Swings will remain large until the path of inflation is clarified.”

More comments:

“The big question is if inflation can head below 3 per cent without the Fed causing a recession,” wrote Dennis DeBusschere, founder of 22V Research. “Until that question is answered, financial conditions are biased tighter, and markets will struggle despite oversold conditions.”

“The Fed Governors will be all over the place this week discussing monetary policy,” wrote Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management. “Combined with the inflation report, it is likely to be another volatile week.”

“Markets are currently pricing in 3 consecutive 50 bp Fed rate hikes, followed by 2 25 bp hikes to close out 2022,” wrote Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research. “No one knows with any certainty if that’s enough to quell future inflation. Hence all the recent market volatility.”

Here are key events to watch this week:

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, New York Fed President John Williams, Fed Governor Christopher Waller speak, Tuesday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Wednesday

U.S. CPI, Wednesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Thursday

U.S. PPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 2.4 per cent as of 11:13 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 3 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.6 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 2.5 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 2.5 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4 per cent

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.0534

The British pound fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.2316

The Japanese yen was little changed at 130.45 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 3.08 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 1.10 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 1.95 per cent

Commodities