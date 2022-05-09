Early months of Fed tightening cycle could be followed by stock rally: Strategist

Stocks sank in a widespread selloff on concern about the Federal Reserve’s ability to tame decades-high inflation without throwing the economy into a recession.

Equities pushed toward their lowest level since April 2021 amid worries about the limits to Fed policy when it comes to key drivers of inflation, with the war in Ukraine and lockdowns in China among the reasons for the ongoing supply-chain disruptions. Data Monday showed U.S. consumers project prices in three years to be higher compared with a month ago -- another worrying sign for officials trying to keep longer-term expectations anchored.

Traders will be closely watching a host of central bank speakers this week after Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday played down the option of 75 basis-point rate hike. Fed Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic told Bloomberg Television he favors policy makers continuing to raise rates by half-point increments rather than doing anything larger. While a number of economists have predicted tightening would inevitably result in a recession, Bostic said he was a “worried optimist” and that the current unique circumstances made predictions especially difficult.

The outlook for U.S. stocks isn’t particularly bright, even if an outright recession is avoided, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists.

“The best-case scenario for the economy -- and, eventually, for equity prices -- probably involves a continued period of constrained equity market returns,” Goldman strategists led by David Kostin wrote in a note to clients. “Risks around equity valuations are skewed to the downside even in our base-case, non-recessionary scenario. Swings will remain large until the path of inflation is clarified.”

More comments:

“The big question is if inflation can head below 3 per cent without the Fed causing a recession,” wrote Dennis DeBusschere, founder of 22V Research. “Until that question is answered, financial conditions are biased tighter, and markets will struggle despite oversold conditions.”

“The Fed Governors will be all over the place this week discussing monetary policy,” wrote Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management. “Combined with the inflation report, it is likely to be another volatile week.”

“Markets are currently pricing in 3 consecutive 50 bp Fed rate hikes, followed by 2 25 bp hikes to close out 2022,” wrote Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research. “No one knows with any certainty if that’s enough to quell future inflation. Hence all the recent market volatility.”

Here are key events to watch this week:

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, New York Fed President John Williams, Fed Governor Christopher Waller speak, Tuesday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Wednesday

U.S. CPI, Wednesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Thursday

U.S. PPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 2 per cent as of 12:20 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.4 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.2 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 2.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.0582

The British pound rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.2364

The Japanese yen rose 0.2 per cent to 130.32 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 3.09 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 1.09 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 1.96 per cent

Commodities