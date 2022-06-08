Stocks fell with Treasuries on persisting worries about inflation and measures by central banks to contain it.

The S&P 500 declined for the first time in three days along with the Nasdaq 100. Benchmark Treasury yields topped the psychological threshold of 3 per cent, while rates on German bunds rose to the highest since 2014 ahead of a pivotal European Central Bank policy decision.

Sentiment remains fragile on concerns rising rates will stifle economic growth and the outlook for corporate earnings. The ECB Thursday is set to wind down trillions of euros of asset purchases in a prelude to a rate hike expected in July that will mark the end of eight years of negative interest rates.

Later in the week, focus will turn to the US consumer price index reading for clues on the Federal Reserve rate path following the central bank’s outsized hike on May 4. The data is expected to show inflation picked up from a month ago, but slightly slowed from a year earlier.

“Higher yields will inevitably resume the pressure on valuations,” said Roger Lee, head of UK equity strategy at Investec Bank.

Inflation is expected to stay above the 8 per cent level in the US when May data comes out on Friday, increasing pressure on central banks to stick to aggressive rate hikes.

The war in Ukraine has ignited higher food and energy prices across the world, keeping inflation elevated despite the best efforts of central banks to use higher rates to subdue price pressures.

Oil extended an advance from the highest close in three months as the US summer driving season ramps up and China emerges from virus lockdowns. West Texas Intermediate futures rose about 1 per cent to trade above US$120 a barrel.

Some argue that central banks can still engineer a soft landing, cooling inflation and growth but not so much that they snuff out economic recoveries.

“There is more and more evidence building that maybe we are starting to see peak inflation,” Anastasia Amoroso, chief investment strategist at iCapital, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “The Fed is starting to sound a little bit more balanced. I think if they back away just in time we might end up with a ‘94 scenario versus the ‘70s.”

Energy firms were in focus on the premarket with Imperial Petroleum and Energy Focus leading gains. Western Digital shares rose after the chipmaker said that it’ll consider splitting its main units as part of a review of “strategic alternatives” following talks with activist investor Elliott.

Key events to watch this week:

OECD Economic Outlook, a twice-yearly analysis of major global economic trends and prospects for the next two years. Wednesday

European Central Bank rate decision, Christine Lagarde briefing, Thursday

China trade, new yuan loans, money supply, aggregate financing. Thursday

US CPI, University of Michigan consumer sentiment Friday

China CPI, PPI Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.5 per cent as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.0736

The British pound fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.2538

The Japanese yen fell 1.3 per cent to 134.26 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.00 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 1.35 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.24 per cent

Commodities