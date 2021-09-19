Stocks in Europe plunged and U.S. equity futures declined at the start of a week abounding with risks including spillover from China Evergrande Group’s debt woes, falling commodity prices and the Federal Reserve policy meeting. Treasury yields fell.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index dropped 1.9 per cent, on track for the biggest decline in two months. Raw materials led the broad-based retreat as iron ore extended a slump below US$100 a ton after China stepped up restrictions on industrial activity. Base metals including copper also slipped as the dollar rose before Wednesday’s Fed meeting, where policy makers are expected to start laying the groundwork for paring stimulus. Germany’s DAX underperformed as a rebalancing takes effect.

U.S. contracts slid more than 1 per cent after the S&P 500 fell the most in a month, a test for the buy-the-dip mentality as the gauge jabs at its 50-day moving average. Hong Kong shares tumbled amid the biggest selloff in property stocks in more than a year as traders tracked the risk of contagion from the debt crisis at developer Evergrande, which is fueling new fears about China’s growth path.

Aside from Evergrande and the prospect of reduced Fed stimulus, financial markets also face risks from uncertainty over the outlook for President Joe Biden’s US$4 trillion economic agenda as well as the need to raise or suspend the U.S. debt ceiling. Investors were already fretting over a slowing global recovery from the pandemic and inflation stoked by commodity prices.

“The edges of the bullish narrative cover are being pulled and the darker underlying reality is coming to the fore,” said Sebastien Galy, a senior macro strategist at Nordea Investment Funds SA. “It is taking the market more time to price in these shocks than I had expected, and the market is far more realistic as the buy-on-dip mentality fades with the fear of inflation.”

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. government will run out of money to pay its bills sometime in October without action on the debt ceiling, warning of “economic catastrophe” unless lawmakers take the necessary steps.

Meanwhile, emerging-market stocks headed for their biggest drop in a month, while Russia’s ruble and South Africa’s rand led developing-nation currency declines. Bitcoin fell toward US$45,000.

Here are key events to watch this week:

Canada federal election, Monday

Bank of Japan rate decision, Wednesday

Federal Reserve rate decision, Wednesday

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman and Vice Chairman Richard Clarida discuss pandemic recovery, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.8 per cent as of 10:14 a.m. London time

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 1.2 per cent

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 1 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.4 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 1 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 1.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 per cent

The euro fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.1709

The Japanese yen rose 0.2 per cent to 109.70 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2 per cent to 6.4837 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.5 per cent to US$1.3677

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 1.34 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to -0.31 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 0.82 per cent

Commodities