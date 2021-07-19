Stocks slumped around the globe as investors rushed into haven assets after the delta variant cast a pall over the economic recovery, while tension between the U.S. and China escalated.

In a reversal of the reopening trade that has powered this year’s equity rally, cyclical industries bore the brunt of the selloff. Commodity, financial and industrial shares led losses in the S&P 500, which fell as much as 2 per cent earlier Monday. Airlines tumbled with cruise operators amid concern over further travel restrictions. European shares were on track for their biggest slide of 2021, following an equity rout in Asia. Treasury 10-year yields spiraled below 1.2 per cent for the first time since February. The dollar rose alongside the yen and the Swiss franc.

The resurgence of COVID-19 is unsettling global investors, who are considering whether new lockdown restrictions will sap the economic rebound and reverse an equity surge that had driven stocks to all-time highs. Geopolitical jitters also resurfaced after the U.S., the U.K. and their allies said the Chinese government has been the mastermind behind a series of malicious ransomware, data theft and cyber-espionage attacks against public and private entities, including the sprawling Microsoft Exchange hack earlier this year.

“Risk aversion is firmly in place as the Delta COVID variant spread is triggering a flight to safety,” wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. “Equities were ripe for a pullback given Wall Street was in agreement that this is ‘as good as it gets’ for peak earnings, economic growth, monetary stimulus. It is hard to hold risky assets over the short-term now that we have past peak everything.”

For Matt Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management, the move to “higher-quality assets” such as Treasuries is justified. In a Bloomberg Television interview, he said that “we’re in a decelerating growth environment.”

Elsewhere, oil sank after OPEC+ agreed to boost supply into 2022. Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s selloff accelerated, pushing it closer to US$30,000 once again.

Some key events to watch this week:

Reserve Bank of Australia meeting minutes Tuesday

European Central Bank rate decision Thursday

Bank Indonesia rate decision Thursday

U.S. existing home sales Thursday

The Tokyo Summer Olympics begin Friday

Here are some of the main market moves:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.5 per cent as of 11:22 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.9 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 2.2 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 1.6 per cent

The Russell 2000 Index fell 1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 per cent

The euro was little changed at US$1.1797

The British pound fell 0.6 per cent to US$1.3682

The Japanese yen rose 0.5 per cent to 109.49 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined nine basis points to 1.20 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to -0.39 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined eight basis points to 0.55 per cent

Commodities