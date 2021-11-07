Stocks and the dollar were steady Monday as investors keep watch on how price pressures impact monetary policy and the pace of economic recovery. Treasury yields rose.

U.S. futures were little changed after all major U.S. equity benchmarks climbed to records Friday and the S&P 500 posted its fifth consecutive weekly rally. Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index was also balanced, with energy companies up and retailers down.

Markets will closely watch a measure of U.S. consumer prices on Wednesday after gains in U.S. payrolls last week also showed a jump in average hourly earnings. The reading is expected to show price pressures running at the hottest pace in three decades amid supply-chain bottlenecks and higher energy, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

“Inflation is the major headwind right now,” Dana D’Auria, co-chief investment officer at Envestnet, said on Bloomberg Television. “There is a disconnect at this point between some of the expectations that we have about inflation and what consumers are feeling on the ground.”

Pfizer Inc. rose in pre-market trading after the drugmaker said that its COVID-19 pill could reduce hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients by 89 per cent. Tesla fell after Elon Musk’s Twitter followers voted in favor of selling 10 per cent of his stake in a poll set up by the electric-car chief.

In Europe, Henkel and H&M shares declined on inflation-related earnings concerns, while Siemens Gamesa surged after being nominated as the preferred supplier for Norfolk offshore wind power projects in the U.K. Richemont rose to a record after a report that activist investor Dan Loeb’s Third Point LLC built a stake in the Swiss luxury-goods company.

The inflation debate continues to shadow the markets that had taken some comfort from a strong earnings season despite higher inflation and supply chain snarls. Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George said the risk of a prolonged period of elevated inflation has increased and the argument for patience has diminished.

The October and November CPI numbers “are super important considerations to which way the Fed is going to go,” Mahjabeen Zaman, senior investment specialist at Citigroup, said on Bloomberg Radio. “There is upside risk in both these CPI numbers and as a result there is actually a risk the Fed might actually accelerate the pace of asset purchases.”

Meanwhile, oil advanced as traders weighed the odds of a release of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve after OPEC+ resisted a plea from President Joe Biden to boost supplies more quickly. European gas and power prices surged on signs Russia won’t deliver the boost in supplies President Vladimir Putin promised.

In China, the Communist Party meets for the first time in more than a year this week. The gathering is expected to lay the ground for extending the term of President Xi Jinping, who has rattled markets with his “common prosperity” campaign to redistribute the nation’s wealth.

The country posted a record monthly trade surplus in October as exports surged, underscoring support for the Chinese economy that’s slowed sharply in recent months. In the U.S., the House on Friday passed the biggest U.S. infrastructure package in decades.

What to watch this week:

China’s Communist Party’s decision-making Central Committee starts meeting Monday. Through Nov. 11.

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly speaks Tuesday

China aggregate financing, money supply, new yuan loans Tuesday

China PPI Wednesday

U.S. wholesale inventories, CPI, initial jobless claims Wednesday

U.S. bond marked is closed in observance of Veterans Day Thursday

China holds its annual Singles’ Day, the world’s biggest shopping festival, when e-commerce giants like Alibaba and JD.com Inc. lure buyers with bargains Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 were little changed as of 6:27 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 were unchanged

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World index rose 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.1565

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3491

The Japanese yen was little changed at 113.46 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 1.48 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to -0.26 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 0.89 per cent

Commodities