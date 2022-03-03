Attack on Ukraine and rising commodity prices may slow the pace of rate hikes: Economist

U.S. futures fluctuated, while European stocks fell on Thursday as the war in Ukraine entered its second week and investors weighed the impact of volatile commodity prices on inflation and economic growth.

Utilities led a decline in Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index and shares in European firms with exposure to Russia tumbled. Mining stocks soared as metals rallied. Oil extended a streak of extreme volatility, with Brent nearing US$120 at one point Thursday, while European natural gas whipsawed after rising to a fresh record.

Commodities markets have been upended by the Ukraine crisis as big companies withdraw from Russia, lenders pull back from financing deals and the threat of new sanctions deters buyers. Zinc reached its highest since 2007 and aluminum surged to an all-time high.

Treasuries ticked up after sharp losses on Wednesday. The dollar and gold advanced.

Russia’s ostracism continues: MSCI Inc. and FTSE Russell are cutting Russian equities from widely-tracked indexes, while the London Stock Exchange suspends dozens of Russian depositary receipts from trading, isolating the stocks from a large segment of the investment-fund industry.

European stocks with business exposure to Russia have lost more than US$100 billion in market value since the war risks surged. Commodities stocks are the only gainers among European sectors this year.

Russia’s credit rating was cut to junk by Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings amid doubts about its capability and willingness to service debt. The big question now facing Russian debt owners is whether they ever get their money back. A Russian telecommunications company will be the first test of whether Russian companies continue servicing their foreign-currency bonds.

Meanwhile, monetary authorities appear intent on pushing ahead with tighter policy. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell voiced support on Wednesday for a quarter-point Fed rate hike later this month and indicated the central bank may have to take tougher action if price pressures don’t start to ease. The bond market expects about five quarter-point moves this year.

The Fed chair managed to “appease risk-markets by ruling out a 50 basis-points hike in March, while simultaneously promising inflation vigilance at following meetings,” Citigroup Inc. strategists William O’Donnell and Edward Acton wrote in a note.

“It’s really time for investors to be prepared for more volatility, especially in the bond markets,” as the Fed has yet to commence balance-sheet reduction, Nancy Davis, chief investment officer at Quadratic Capital Management LLC, said on Bloomberg Television.

What to watch this week:

ECB publishes the account of its February meeting, Thursday

Eurozone Markit services PMI, PPI, unemployment, Thursday

U.S. factory orders, initial jobless claims, U.S. durable goods, Thursday

U.S. unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent as of 8:30 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.9 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.1078

The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.3382

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 115.70 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 1.85 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.05 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 1.32 per cent

Commodities