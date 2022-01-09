The Canadian market is undervalued and should outperform in the next few months: Technical analyst

Stocks in Europe were steady with U.S. futures Monday as investors brace for bond-market volatility and stimulus withdrawal.

Cyclical stocks like energy and banks tied to economic expansion were among the biggest gainers on the Stoxx Europe 600, offsetting declines in technology firms and real estate. Contracts on both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 inched upward.

Treasury yields extended their climb with the 10-year benchmark moving closer to two per cent, sparking a rotation out of high-growth equities and into cheaper cyclical stocks.

Markets face increasing volatility as investors grapple with how to reprice assets as the pandemic liquidity that helped drive equities to record highs is withdrawn. U.S. inflation data this week will be keenly watched as the U.S. Federal Reserve prepares to subdue price pressures with faster-than-expected rate increases.

“The U.S. Fed needs to tread carefully in removing policy accommodation – it should not happen too fast otherwise it risks a disruption to the rebound in economic growth and could lead to another ‘taper tantrum,’” Diana Mousina, senior economic in the multi-asset group at AMP Capital, said in a note. She sees more volatility this year from inflation, Fed rate hikes and geopolitics as well as U.S. mid-term elections.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now expects the Fed to raise rates four times this year and start its balance sheet runoff process in July, if not earlier.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin traded below US$42,000 as cryptocurrencies continue to struggle. Crude oil steadied around US$79 a barrel after recording the biggest weekly gain in a month.

Here are some key events this week:

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic discusses the economic outlook Monday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s confirmation hearing in the Senate Banking Committee. Tuesday

Kansas City Fed President Esther George, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard discuss economy and monetary policy Tuesday

Wednesday: EIA crude oil inventory report; China PPI, CPI

U.S. CPI Wednesday

U.S. Senate Banking Committee hearing for Lael Brainard, nominated as Fed vice-chair. Thursday

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin; Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker; Chicago Fed President Charles Evans on economy and monetary policy. Thursday

Bank of Korea policy decision, briefing Friday

Earnings 4Q: Wells Fargo, Citigroup, JPMorgan. Friday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks Friday

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 9:31 a.m. London time

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.1 per cent

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.4 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.7 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.1335

The Japanese yen was little changed at 115.66 per U.S. dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.3814 per U.S. dollar

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3598

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 1.79 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.03 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 1.20 per cent

Commodities