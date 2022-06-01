Stocks in Europe and US equity futures struggled for direction amid a debate over the scale of central bank monetary policy tightening needed to fight inflation.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index surrendered initial gains as investors assessed cheaper valuations against the record jump in euro-zone consumer prices reported Tuesday. Among individual moves, bootmaker Dr. Martens Plc surged after its pretax profit beat estimates. Contracts on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 fluctuated.

European bonds fell and Treasuries extended a decline, pushing 10-year yields closer to 2.9 per cent as traders raised bets on Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes. The dollar advanced against major peers.

Oil rose as investors assessed the future of OPEC+ unity, just as ministers from the group prepare to meet on Thursday to discuss its supply policy for July. Crude advanced about 10 per cent in May, stoking more inflation worries.

Concerns that central-bank rate hikes may induce a recession are keeping investors guessing about the outlook for the economy as rising food and energy costs squeeze consumers, and volatility has picked up.

“US markets, and by default, global markets, will still indulge in schizophrenic swings in market sentiment as the FOMO dip-buyers become increasingly frantic in their attempts to pick a cyclical low in equity markets,” said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at Oanda Asia Pacific Pte.

Asian equities traded mixed, with stocks climbing in Japan as the yen weakened toward 130 per dollar. A pullback in technology stocks and reopening challenges were a drag in Hong Kong. Sluggish Chinese manufacturing data and the government’s pursuit of COVID Zero weighed on shares and the yuan.

The latest all-time high for euro-zone inflation strengthens the case for the European Central Bank to lift interest rates by a half-point in July, according to Austrian central bank chief and Governing Council member Robert Holzmann. He said a lack of “decisive action” now would risk expectations about the path for consumer prices becoming unanchored, requiring tougher measures later on that could trigger a recession.

President Joe Biden used a rare meeting with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to declare that he’s respecting the central bank’s independence - while simultaneously shifting responsibility for taming decades-high inflation ahead of the November midterms. The meeting came ahead of US payroll numbers Friday.

“There are heightened concerns around inflation and where central banks are likely to go trying to combat inflation,” Kristina Hooper, Invesco Advisers chief global markets strategist, said on Bloomberg Radio. “This has gone from just an inflation scare to a growth scare. Uncertainty has grown.”

Citigroup Inc. strategists said that after a difficult first five months of 2022, the pain may not be over yet for global equity markets. The prospect of downward revisions to earnings estimates is the latest headwind to face stock investors, already rattled by runaway inflation and the potential impact of central-bank tightening aimed at controlling it, the strategists led by Jamie Fahy wrote in a note.

In US premarket trading Wednesday, Salesforce Inc. climbed after the cloud-based customer management software company raised its annual profit forecast. ChargePoint Holdings Inc. dropped as analysts noted that the EV charging network firm’s margins came under pressure due to rising costs and supply-chain disruption.

How will markets be affected by the Fed’s quantitative tightening? QT officially starts Wednesday and is the theme of this week’s MLIV Pulse survey. Click here to participate anonymously.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

The Federal Reserve is set to start shrinking its US$8.9 trillion balance sheet Wednesday

The Fed releases its Beige Book report on regional economic conditions Wednesday

New York Fed President John Williams, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speak at separate events Wednesday

OPEC+ virtual meeting Wednesday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester discusses the economic outlook Thursday

US May employment report Friday

The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization releases its monthly food price index at a time of maximum concern about global supplies on Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1 per cent as of 10:39 a.m. London time

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 were unchanged

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.1 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.7 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 per cent

The euro fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.0721

The Japanese yen fell 0.6 per cent to 129.39 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.3 per cent to 6.6968 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.2586

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 2.86 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.12 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.10 per cent

Commodities