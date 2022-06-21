Q2 will be very robust for U.S. banks, but Q3 and Q4 will be tough: Strategist

US equities rebounded Tuesday after last week’s rout erased nearly US$2 trillion from the S&P 500. Treasuries retreated.

The S&P 500 added 2.6 per cent, led by energy and consumer discretionary shares, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose 3.1 per cent following the long weekend. Revlon Inc. gained 17 per cent in the wake of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, and Kellogg Co. was up 4.1 per cent after plans to seperate into three companies. The drop in Treasuries took the benchmark 10-year yield back toward 3.3 per cent.

Sentiment this week is being helped by comments from President Joe Biden that a US recession isn’t “inevitable,” but the outlook remains parlous for investors weighing whether the market has bottomed. History suggests bear markets usually take time to find a floor, especially when they are accompanied by a recession, as happened in 2008’s financial crisis.

“The Fed may have attempted to jolt the financial landscape with an aggressive attack on inflation, but stocks stuck to their 2022 playbook last week, falling to new lows amid volatile day-to-day trading,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading at E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley. “Investors are likely hoping for a bounce amid a short trading week and to snap the S&P’s weekly losing streak. That said, Fed watchers don’t have to wait long for more from Chairman Powell -- with testimony on deck, traders will continue to look for signs of a shift in sentiment.”

After unexpectedly accelerating to a fresh 40-year high in May, US consumer price growth is seen slowing, with a Bloomberg survey of economists predicting 6.5 per cent by the fourth quarter and to 3.5 per cent by the middle of next year.

Yet fears are rampant that Federal Reserve policy makers intent on cooling price pressures will go too far and trigger an economic slowdown. Strategists at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. warned equities may have further to fall to fully price in the risk of recession, reflecting wider skepticism about Tuesday’s rebound.

“The major stock averages as well as most of the S&P groups have become oversold on a short-term basis. Therefore, it would be very possible for the stock market to rally over the very near-term even if it is highly likely that it will fall further over the intermediate-term,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co.

Crude oil gained. Bitcoin scaled US$21,000 as cryptocurrencies got a reprieve from recent turbulence. The dollar dipped and the yen hovered near a 24-year low, sapped by the contrast between a super-dovish Bank of Japan and a hawkish Fed.

European stocks extended a second day of gains, with automakers leading the advance in the benchmark Stoxx 600 Index.

What to watch this week:

Fed Chair Jerome Powell semi-annual Senate testimony, Wednesday

Bank of Japan April minutes, Wednesday

Powell US House testimony, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

PMIs for Eurozone, France, Germany, UK, Australia, Thursday

ECB economic bulletin, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

RBA’s Lowe speaks on panel, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 2.5 per cent as of 11:29 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 3 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.8 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent

The euro rose 0.4 per cent to US$1.0558

The British pound rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.2280

The Japanese yen fell 0.8 per cent to 136.20 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 3.27 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 1.76 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.63 per cent

Commodities