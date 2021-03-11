Stocks surge to record with aid deluge imminent

U.S. stocks jumped to an all-time high, powered by a renewed rally in tech shares as investors eye a US$1.9 trillion spending injection from the federal government.

The S&P 500 reclaimed a record in a broad rally led by tech and consumer discretionary shares. The Nasdaq 100 Index surged more than 2.5 per cent as it continued to rebound from a rout that had taken it 11 per cent below its February record. Chipmakers paced the tech advance. Twitter Inc. jumped 5.7 per cent, while Tesla Inc. continued its recovery. Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. popped 41 per cent in its market debut. Verizon Communications Inc. saw surging demand for its US$25 billion debt sale.

The 10-year Treasury yield pared an increase after an auction of 30-year notes. Jobless claims fell more than forecast, signaling labor-market momentum as President Joe Biden signed the bill Thursday ahead of a prime time address to the nation. The dollar slumped versus major peers.

“The administration has slipped a little bit of extra fuel to the equity markets with their bill. It’s going to be rocket fuel,” said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank. “We’re headed to new highs because of all that stimulus money that’s being put out there and it’s more broad-based than the first couple stimulus programs.”

Risk assets resumed their broad rally with vaccinations rolling out around the world and the U.S. poised to notch economic growth not seen since the 1980s. Concern that explosion would deliver a bout of inflation eased after Wednesday’s weaker-than-expected report on consumer prices, while Thursday’s report on jobless claims showed plenty of slack in the labor market.

Elsewhere in markets, German 10-year bond yields declined and the Stoxx 600 Index gained after the European Central Bank indicated it will step up the pace of bond purchases. Copper climbed above US$9,000 a ton in London and oil advanced.

Meanwhile, the ECB pledged to ramp up its buying of government debt in coming months in a bid to a contain rising bond yields that threaten to derail the region’s economic recovery. While policy makers are now committing to front load purchases, they still kept the overall size of the 1.85 trillion-euro (US$2.2 trillion) pandemic bond-buying program unchanged.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index gained 1 per cent as of 4 p.m. in New York.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.5 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.7 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index rose 2.7 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index sank 0.55 per cent.

The euro rose 0.5 per cent to US$1.1990.

The British pound gained 0.4 per cent to US$1.3993.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 108.43 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.52 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries dipped one basis point to 0.14 per cent.

The 30-year rate rose to 2.27 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to -0.334 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 2.5 per cent to US$65.05 a barrel.

Gold futures were little changed at US$1,721.30 an ounce.

--With assistance from Morwenna Coniam.