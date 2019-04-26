Subscribe to What Goes Up on Apple Podcasts

The stock market is off to a tremendous start to 2019, with the S&P 500 returning to a record. On the debut episode of “What Goes Up,” Bloomberg executive editor Chris Nagi and cross-asset reporter Luke Kawa discuss what’s driving the gains and why some bears doubt the rally is sustainable.

Stocks aren’t the only things going up these days. Both crude oil and the dollar have also been rallying, and those gains could have huge implications for all manner of investments. Finally, co-hosts Sarah Ponczek and Mike Regan reveal the craziest things they saw in markets this week. Mentioned in this podcast:

All the Stuff Bears Are Saying to Spoil the S&P 500 Record Party

Red-Hot Nasdaq Run Is the Triumph of a Few Stocks Over the Many

King Dollar Defies the Doubters as the U.S. Provides Investors an ‘Oasis’

Oil Market Confounded Again as Trump Surprises on Iran Sanctions

