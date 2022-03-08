U.S. stocks turned higher in choppy trading as the Biden administration prepares to impose a ban on U.S. imports of Russian energy. Treasury yields rose and crude oil climbed.

The U.S. ban, which may come as soon as Tuesday, will include Russian oil, liquefied natural gas and coal, Bloomberg reported. The decision was made in consultation with European allies, who rely more heavily than the U.S. on Russian energy.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent after swinging between gains and losses. The Nasdaq 100 also added 0.3 per cent after falling as much as 0.7 per cent. In Europe, stocks pared earlier gains sparked by a Bloomberg report that the European Union is considering joint bond sales to counter the fallout from the war. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped along with its German counterpart.

Oil in New York pushed past US$125 a barrel on fears of disarray in commodity flows stemming from the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia. Russia has threatened to cut natural gas supplies to Europe via the existing Nord Stream pipeline.

Rising energy prices are complicating the task for policy makers, who face a delicate balancing act in tightening to curb inflation without killing the economic recovery. Federal Reserve officials are set to meet on March 16 to review interest rates.

“We have a combination of soaring inflation and tightening financial conditions, and that is putting all of us in a bit of a bind, but it’s really putting the Fed into a bind,” said Kathy Jones, chief fixed-income strategist at Charles Schwab, on Bloomberg Surveillance. “I think the risk is more tightening than expected rather than less.”

Market expectations for a 25-basis-point rate hike next week and as many as six more this year would be “a big hill to climb right now given the tightening of financial conditions” she said.

While new round of EU stimulus would come as welcome relief for riskier assets including stocks, details of the bond plan remain sketchy, keeping investors on edge and volatility elevated.

“Today’s reaction is perhaps short-term; we need something more solid,” said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank, on Bloomberg television. “The reality is that Europe’s energy security has a massive question mark and there’s a fog, therefore, over the economic outlook for the euro zone.”

The bond-sale proposal may be presented after the bloc’s leaders hold an emergency summit in Versailles, France, March 10-11, according to officials familiar with the preparations. The extraordinary move comes just a year after the EU launched a 1.8 trillion-euro (US$2 trillion) emergency package backed by joint debt to finance member states’ efforts to deal with the pandemic. Now, the bloc faces massive financing needs as it begins to reform its military and energy infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the London Metal Exchange suspended trading in nickel after prices surged as much as 250 per cent over two days amid a short squeeze. Russia’s MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC is the largest producer of the metal, used to make stainless steel and car batteries.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. said it will remove Russian bonds from all of its widely-tracked indexes, further isolating the nation’s assets from global investors. The ruble was little changed in offshore markets, while Russia’s local markets remain closed until at least Wednesday.

Here are some key events this week:

Apple new product event, Tuesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

China aggregate financing, PPI, CPI, money supply, new yuan loans, Wednesday

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe speaks, Wednesday and Friday

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde briefing after policy meeting, Thursday

U.S. CPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent as of 9:46 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.5 per cent to US$1.0911

The British pound rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.3122

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 115.57 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced nine basis points to 1.86 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced 14 basis points to 0.12 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 10 basis points to 1.41 per cent

Commodities