U.S. stocks edged higher with megacaps catching bids as investors digested weak data on New York manufacturing and the Chinese economy. Treasuries gained with the dollar, while commodities from oil to iron ore tumbled.

The S&P 500 rose, after dropping as much as 0.5 per cent, whilethe tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 bounced higher with gains in stocks like Tesla Inc. and Apple Inc. Treasury yields declined and the bond curve remained deeply inverted, pointing to worries that the Federal Reserve’s campaign of monetary tightening against high inflation will spark a U.S. recession.

U.S. stocks are coming off a fourth straight weekly gain, the longest run this year, with sentiment buoyed by signs of slowing price pressures that stirred hopes of a shift by the Fed to less aggressive rate hikes and a gradual slowdown in the economy. Still, the rally has left market breadth looking stretched with stocks vulnerable to a pullback.

In corporate news, activist investor Dan Loeb said he acquired a stake in Walt Disney Co. and called for sweeping changes. The shares rose for a fourth day to the highest since April.

“Traders seemingly embraced the downtick in inflation last week and pushed stocks to their highest levels since early May,” Chris Larkin, managing director of trading at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley, said in a note. “Though with inflation still unsustainably high, and the Fed needing to continue to hike interest rates, the possibility of an inflation ‘head fake’ after last week’s data remains.”

A gauge of New York state manufacturing activity plunged by the second-most in data back to 2001, with sharp declines in orders and shipments indicating an abrupt downturn in demand, a report showed Monday.

Meanwhile, data showed China’s July retail sales, investment and industrial output missed economists’ estimates, and in the euro area, the risk of a recession has reached the highest level since November 2020, according to economists polled by Bloomberg.

“It’s been an underwhelming start to the week in financial markets with the eternal optimism of investors clashing with the reality of Chinese economic data,” said Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst at Oanda Europe Ltd. Investors have shown “a ​ bizarre willingness to turn a blind eye to the economic reality at the moment as long as the Fed doesn’t raise rates too fast,” though that’s not sustainable, he said.

Oil shed more than 5 per cent, while iron ore, copper and other metals declined amid mounting concerns that China’s sluggish recovery will curb demand for raw materials. Gold retreated below US$1,800 an ounce and Bitcoin hovered above $24,000.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Earnings include Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Tencent

Hedge funds’ 13F filings, Monday

Federal Reserve July minutes, Wednesday

New Zealand rate decision, Wednesday

UK CPI, US retail sales, Wednesday

Australia unemployment, Thursday

U.S. existing home sales, initial jobless claims, Conference Board leading index, Thursday

Fed’s Esther George, Neel Kashkari speak at separate events, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent as of 12:39 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5 per cent

The euro fell 0.8 per cent to $1.0175

The British pound fell 0.5 per cent to $1.2076

The Japanese yen rose 0.2 per cent to 133.12 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 2.78 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined nine basis points to 0.90 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined nine basis points to 2.02 per cent

Commodities