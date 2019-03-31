(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures climbed alongside the Australian dollar as China manufacturing data eased concern about the pace of the global economic slowdown. Stocks in Asia looked set to rise, while the yen slipped.

China’s first official economic gauge for March signaled a stabilization in the world’s second-largest economy. Futures on the S&P 500 Index signaled U.S. shares could build on last week’s gains, while contracts pointed higher for equities in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia. The rally in sovereign bonds steadied at the end of last week and Australian yields ticked higher early Monday. U.S.-China trade talks will resume when Vice Premier Liu He leads a delegation to Washington later this week.

Equities globally are coming off the back of the best quarter since 2010 amid bets a move from major central banks to offer more policy support will help prop up earnings growth. Meanwhile, in the bond market, yields remain at or near multi-year lows amid concern amid the deterioration in global growth. The Chinese data went someway to ease these worries prior to the release of monthly jobs data at the end of the week in the U.S.

The data “was encouraging,” said Thomas Harr, global head fixed income and commodity research at Danske Bank. “There is still a good chance that global and euro-zone growth will improve in coming quarters, as the U.S. and China will reach a trade deal, while the Fed’s dovish shift and China’s stimulus will help.”

Elsewhere, the lira slipped as both sides claimed victory in the weekend’s municipal elections. The pound was steady as a resounding defeat on Friday left U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May at an impasse, with talk of a possible third general election in four years gathering steam.

Here are some key events coming up:

U.K. Parliament will take up indicative votes on Brexit proposals on Monday as members seek a compromise to break an impasse over Prime Minister Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement.

The Reserve Bank of Australia decides on monetary policy Tuesday at a time of falling growth forecasts. Then Australia will release its federal budget that evening.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He leads a delegation of trade negotiators to Washington on Wednesday, days after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer traveled to Beijing.

The monthly U.S. jobs report on Friday is projected to show nonfarm payrolls up 175,000 in March, similar to the 186,000 average over the prior three months, after recent readings whipsawed analysts. Economists think the jobless rate held at 3.8 percent with hourly earnings growing at a strong clip.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.4 percent in Singapore late Friday.

Hang Seng Index futures added 0.4 percent.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index contracts rose 0.3 percent.

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.5 percent. The underlying gauge climbed 0.7 percent Friday.

Currencies

The yen slipped 0.1 percent to 110.97 per dollar.

The offshore yuan held at 6.7137 per dollar.

The euro added 0.1 percent to $1.1231.

The British pound bought $1.3035.

The Aussie rose 0.2 percent to 71.10 U.S. cents.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 2.40 percent Friday.

Australia’s 10-year yield rose two basis points to 1.80 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3 percent to $60.31 a barrel.

Gold added 0.1 percent to $1,293.06 an ounce.

