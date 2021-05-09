(Bloomberg) -- Stocks are set to start the week steady in Asia after U.S. equities climbed to a record Friday as a weak jobs report eased fears about higher inflation and a cutback in stimulus. The dollar traded in tight ranges against major peers.

Energy markets will be in focus after the shutdown of a major pipeline following a cyberattack. Futures were modestly higher in Japan, while they earlier dipped in Australia and rose in Hong Kong. All major groups in the S&P 500 rose Friday, and technology stocks were also higher.

U.S. jobs rose by 266,000 in April, trailing the projected 1 million surge. For several analysts, the figures may give a boost to President Joe Biden’s $6 trillion economic agenda and another reason for the Federal Reserve to keep its accommodative stance. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the report “underscores the long-haul climb back to recovery,” while retaining her expectations of a return to full employment next year.

The U.S. CPI report later this week is forecast to show prices continued to increase in April, likely fueling further debate about the path of inflation.

Despite the weak employment report, “the U.S. recovery still remains intact and Wall Street should still expect growth exceptionalism over the coming months, which in the end should lead to much higher Treasury yields,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans discusses the economic outlook at a virtual event Monday

U.S. Fed Governor Lael Brainard takes part in a Q&A. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly and New York Fed President John Williams also speak Tuesday

OPEC monthly Oil Market Report is published with global demand forecasts and production estimates Tuesday

Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida gives a virtual speech Wednesday

U.S. CPI report is forecast to show prices continued to increase in April, likely fueling further debate about the path of inflation. Out Wednesday

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard discusses the U.S. economic and policy outlook during a virtual event Thursday

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan takes part in a moderated discussion Friday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.7%

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8%

Nikkei 225 futures were little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures dipped 0.1%

Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.4% earlier

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 108.63 per dollar

The offshore yuan traded at 6.4185 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.7% Friday

The euro was at $1.2163

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.58% Friday

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $64.90 a barrel

Gold rose 0.9% to $1,831.24 an ounce

