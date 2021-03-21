(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set to start the week cautiously with investors continuing to fret about rising bond yields and inflation as economic activity picks up. Turkey’s lira tumbled after the central-bank head was replaced.

Futures slipped in Japan and Australia and were higher in Hong Kong earlier. The Turkish lira plunged as much as 17% in early Asian trading after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan removed the central-bank governor following a bigger-than-expected increase in interest rates. The yen and the dollar advanced against Group-of-10 currencies.

The S&P 500 Index edged lower on Friday. The financial sector weighed down the Dow Jones Industrial Average after the Federal Reserve let a capital break for big banks expire. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 recovered from Thursday’s slump. Oil ended its worst week since October with a gain.

A heavy slate of Treasury auctions this week focused in maturities that have taken a beating recently will keep the bond market in focus. Ten-year yields ended last week above 1.7% at the highest levels in about 14 months.

Investor concerns about the possibility of higher interest rates have been dominating the equity and bond markets. Selling in bonds has propelled yields higher and fueled a rotation out of growth into value shares, on the view that rebounding inflation may force the Fed to tighten monetary policy sooner than its current guidance suggests.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated in a Wall Street Journal editorial that the central bank will provide aid to the economy “for as long as it takes.”

“Clearly, the market is skeptical that the Fed will be able to keep interest rates at current levels for the next three years,” Diana Mousina, senior economist in the multi-asset group at AMP Capital Investors Ltd., said in a note. “We think that nominal bond yields can still shoot higher in the short-term towards 2% and above on inflation concerns. Markets are likely to worry that this move is permanent, rather than temporary.”

A central-bank exemption that allowed lenders load up on Treasuries and deposits without setting aside extra capital to protect against losses will lapse March 31. The regulator also said it will soon propose new changes to this supplementary leverage ratio, or SLR.

Traders were whipsawed at the end of trading Friday amid a major expiration of options and futures contracts.

These are some key events to watch this week:

Fed’s Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are expected to make their first joint appearance before the U.S. House Financial Services committee to testify on Fed and Treasury pandemic policies Tuesday.

Bank of Thailand rate decision on Wednesday.

EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.

Friday, February U.S. personal income and spending data comes in the wake of $600 stimulus checks but before the latest round of $1,400 payments began hitting Americans’ bank accounts.

These are some of the main moves in financial markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index declined 0.1%.

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.6% earlier.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures dipped 0.2% earlier.

Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.4% earlier.

Currencies

The yen rose 0.2% to 108.62 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced 0.1%.

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1882.

The Australian dollar dropped 0.4% to 77.12 U.S. cents.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed one basis point to 1.72%, the highest in about 14 months.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 2.4% to $61.42 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 0.5% to $1,745.23 an ounce.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.