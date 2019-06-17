U.S. stocks looked set to test their all-time high on Thursday, while Treasuries extended gains and the dollar slumped as the Federal Reserve’s dovish shift reverberated through markets. Gold rose to the highest in more than five years.

Futures for the S&P 500 Index pointed to a big jump at the New York open after the benchmark closed about 0.7 per cent away from a record on Wednesday. The 10-year Treasury yield at one point dropped below two per cent for the first time since November 2016 on the prospect of easier monetary policy in the world’s biggest economy. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was boosted by gains in technology shares and carmakers. Emerging-market assets surged, and credit spreads slid.

In Asia, Chinese shares jumped ahead of FTSE Russell index changes next week. The yen and the Topix Index advanced after the Bank of Japan kept rates unchanged, as predicted by economists, and offered no further signal of easing. Japan’s 10-year bond futures hit an all-time high.

Traders are now pricing in a virtual certainty the U.S. central bank will cut rates by July, Fed fund futures show. Seven of 17 Fed officials now think it will be appropriate to lower the benchmark overnight rate by a half-percentage point by the end of the year, according to updated projections published Wednesday. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell cited “uncertainties” in the outlook that have increased the case for a rate reduction as officials seek to prolong the near-record American economic expansion.

“This was a more dovish result than many had expected,” Tiffany Wilding, U.S. economist at Pacific Investment Management Co., told Bloomberg TV. “When you have heightened uncertainty and potential trade-policy shocks at a time when the economy is already in a fragile state, it makes sense for the Federal Reserve from a risk management perspective to really guide toward interest-rate cuts if they are needed.”

Elsewhere, West Texas oil climbed above $55 a barrel after data showed a decline in U.S. crude supplies and Iran said it shot down a U.S. drone. Silver, platinum, copper and iron ore paced gains in metals. The Norwegian krone surged after the country’s central bank raised its benchmark rate and said it will likely do so again this year. The pound stayed higher as the Bank of England kept policy unchanged and said the perceived risk of Britain crashing out of the European Union without a deal had risen.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.5 per cent as of 12:24 p.m. London time to the highest in more than six weeks. Futures on the S&P 500 Index advanced 0.8 per cent to the highest in more than eight months. The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index increased 0.5 per cent. The MSCI Emerging Market Index advanced 1.4 per cent to the highest in more than six weeks on the biggest gain in more than a week. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 1.2 per cent to the highest in more than six weeks.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.6 per cent to the lowest in three months on the biggest decrease in almost 21 weeks. The euro gained 0.8 per cent to US$1.1311, the strongest in more than a week on the largest climb in almost 21 weeks. The British pound gained 0.5% to $1.2698, the strongest in more than a week.

The Japanese yen increased 0.3 per cent to 107.76 per dollar, the strongest in more than five months.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 2.01 per cent, the lowest in more than two years. Britain’s 10-year yield fell five basis points to 0.811 per cent, the largest drop in four weeks. Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to -0.31 per cent.

Commodities

Gold increased 1.6 per cent to US$1,381.88 an ounce, the highest in more than five years on the largest climb in almost 21 weeks. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 3.5 per cent to US$55.62 a barrel, the highest in three weeks.

