U.S. equities traded at all-time highs and government bonds held around the lowest level since March as investors assessed data that showed consumer prices rose more than forecast last month.

The S&P 500 climbed above its record high as all the main U.S. equity indexes rallied. The 10-year Treasury yield eased back below 1.5 per cent following an initial surge in the wake of the inflation report.

Prices paid by U.S. consumers rose in May at the fastest pace since 2009, according to Labor Department data. The report comes amid a debate about whether the Federal Reserve can maintain its ultra-accomodative policies with a strengthening economy raising the risk of destabilizing inflation. Rangebound trading in equities and falling yields have characterized the start of June as investors awaited some impetus from progress reports on the global recovery. A frenzy in meme stocks and gyrations in cryptocurrencies have been among the few sources of pronounced market volatility.

“The frothiness in CPI continues for now but between base effects and pent-up demand pressures, it is probably not giving a definite answer to the great inflation debate, and you need to read the bond market tea leaves,” said Anu Gaggar, senior global investment analyst at Commonwealth Financial Network. “The 10-year Treasury yield is back at levels last seen in early March, signaling that the bond market is falling in line with the Fed’s thinking that inflation is transitory and does not warrant tapering of monetary stimulus any time soon.”

All 11 of the main S&P 500 industry groups climbed, with health-care and energy stocks leading the advance. Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp., Tesla Inc. and Apple Inc. were driving the Nasdaq 100 toward its highest level since lat April. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded within 0.3 per cent of its all-time closing high.

GameStop Corp. shares fell after the company said it planned to offer more shares and disclosed that regulators are investigating trading of its stock. Other retail trader favorites were mixed, with some of the stocks that surged amid the frenzy on Wednesday giving back gains. Bitcoin climbed more than four per cent, trading above US$38,000.

Commodities, one of the leading reflation plays, continued to stall, with the Bloomberg Commodity Index leveling off around the highest since 2015. Oil erased an earlier loss triggered by fears of oversupply. Bitcoin held an advance.

Group of Seven leaders’ summit starts in Cornwall, England Friday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.7 per cent as of 10 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose one per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.5 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent

The euro was little changed at US$1.2181

The British pound rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.4155

The Japanese yen was little changed at 109.62 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.49 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.24 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 0.76 per cent

Commodities