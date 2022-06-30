1h ago
Stocks tumble as recession specter haunts trading
Bloomberg News,
TSX info tech group down 54% this year
Stocks tumbled, while bonds climbed after data showing a slowdown in consumer spending -- the main driver of the US economy -- fueled concern about a recession.
The superlatives keep piling up across Wall Street, with the S&P 500 poised for its worst first half since 1962. Treasury 10-year yields dropped to about 3 per cent from a decade-high of nearly 3.5 per cent set earlier this month. The dollar was almost flat Thursday, but on pace for its best quarter since 2016. The nearly 60 per cent drawdown in Bitcoin since the end of March is the largest since the third quarter of 2011.
US consumer spending fell for the first time this year, suggesting an economy on somewhat weaker footing than previously thought amid rapid inflation and Federal Reserve hikes. A view that central banks need to act fast on rates because they misjudged inflation has roiled markets, with traders ramping up bets the economy will buckle under tightening campaigns. Household sentiment is at a record low and the labor market, while still robust, is showing some early signs of softening.
“The biggest worry right now is stagflation,” said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index and Forex.com. “That is where the global economy is headed, traders believe, and central banks won’t be able to do much about it. If they fasten their belts too tightly, this will hit GDP, while if they loosen their belts again, this will only fuel inflationary pressures further. Against this backdrop, it is difficult to justifying buying stocks and that’s why we are seeing support levels continually break down.”
What to watch this week:
- Eurozone CPI, Friday
- US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The S&P 500 fell 1.8 per cent as of 9:58 a.m. New York time
- The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.4 per cent
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.8 per cent
- The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 2.2 per cent
- The MSCI World index fell 1.9 per cent
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.0414
- The British pound rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.2153
- The Japanese yen rose 0.5 per cent to 135.91 per dollar
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined seven basis points to 3.02 per cent
- Germany’s 10-year yield declined 14 basis points to 1.38 per cent
- Britain’s 10-year yield declined eight basis points to 2.30 per cent
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.1 per cent to US$107.52 a barrel
- Gold futures were little changed