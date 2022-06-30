Stocks tumbled, while bonds climbed after data showing a slowdown in consumer spending -- the main driver of the US economy -- fueled concern about a recession.

The superlatives keep piling up across Wall Street, with the S&P 500 poised for its worst first half since 1962. Treasury 10-year yields dropped to about 3 per cent from a decade-high of nearly 3.5 per cent set earlier this month. The dollar was almost flat Thursday, but on pace for its best quarter since 2016. The nearly 60 per cent drawdown in Bitcoin since the end of March is the largest since the third quarter of 2011.

US consumer spending fell for the first time this year, suggesting an economy on somewhat weaker footing than previously thought amid rapid inflation and Federal Reserve hikes. A view that central banks need to act fast on rates because they misjudged inflation has roiled markets, with traders ramping up bets the economy will buckle under tightening campaigns. Household sentiment is at a record low and the labor market, while still robust, is showing some early signs of softening.

“The biggest worry right now is stagflation,” said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index and Forex.com. “That is where the global economy is headed, traders believe, and central banks won’t be able to do much about it. If they fasten their belts too tightly, this will hit GDP, while if they loosen their belts again, this will only fuel inflationary pressures further. Against this backdrop, it is difficult to justifying buying stocks and that’s why we are seeing support levels continually break down.”

What to watch this week:

Eurozone CPI, Friday

US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.8 per cent as of 9:58 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.4 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.8 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 2.2 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 1.9 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.0414

The British pound rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.2153

The Japanese yen rose 0.5 per cent to 135.91 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined seven basis points to 3.02 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined 14 basis points to 1.38 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined eight basis points to 2.30 per cent

Commodities