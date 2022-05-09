The safest place to be is the short side of the market: Ira Epstein

Stocks sank in a broad-based selloff on concern about the Federal Reserve’s ability to tame decades-high inflation without throwing the economy into a recession.

The S&P 500 pushed toward its lowest since March 2021, while the U.S. yield curve steepened, with the gap between five- and 30-year rates hitting the widest in over six weeks. Investors are increasingly worried about the limits to Fed policy at a time when supply-chain disruptions pose a significant threat to inflation amid a ravaging war in Ukraine and China’s COVID lockdowns. Data Monday showed U.S. consumers project prices in three years to be higher compared with a month ago -- another troubling sign for officials trying to keep longer-term expectations anchored.

Traders will be closely watching a host of central bank speakers this week after Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday played down the option of 75 basis-point rate hike. Fed Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic told Bloomberg Television he favors policy makers continuing to raise rates by half-point increments rather than doing anything larger. While a number of economists have predicted tightening would inevitably result in a recession, Bostic said he was a “worried optimist” and that the current unique circumstances made predictions especially difficult.

The outlook for U.S. stocks isn’t particularly bright, even if an outright recession is avoided, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists.

“Swings will remain large until the path of inflation is clarified,” strategists led by David Kostin wrote in a note to clients, adding that “tightening financial conditions and poor market liquidity make it difficult to argue for a short-term rally similar in size to the one in late March.”

More comments:

“The big question is if inflation can head below 3 per cent without the Fed causing a recession,” wrote Dennis DeBusschere, founder of 22V Research. “Until that question is answered, financial conditions are biased tighter, and markets will struggle despite oversold conditions.”

“The Fed Governors will be all over the place this week discussing monetary policy,” wrote Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management. “Combined with the inflation report, it is likely to be another volatile week.”

“Sentiment is bearish, but not at capitulation levels, market liquidity is poor which leads to greater volatility, and investors are pulling money out of equity and bond funds rather than putting it in,” wrote Solita Marcelli, chief investment officer Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management. “These technical factors can dominate economic news over a few weeks or couple of months, and it will probably take that long for inflation improvement to become apparent.”

Here are key events to watch this week:

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, New York Fed President John Williams, Fed Governor Christopher Waller speak, Tuesday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Wednesday

U.S. CPI, Wednesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Thursday

U.S. PPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 2.7 per cent as of 1:14 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 3.2 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.7 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 2.7 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.0566

The British pound was little changed at US$1.2346

The Japanese yen rose 0.2 per cent to 130.24 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 3.07 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 1.09 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 1.96 per cent

Commodities