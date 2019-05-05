Global equities slumped and Treasury futures climbed with other haven assets after President Donald Trump’s threat to increase tariffs on Chinese imports called into question the chances of a resolution to the trade war. The yen rose while crude oil slid.

Futures on the S&P 500 index sank as much as 2.2 per cent, signaling a punishing start to the week on Wall Street after Trump tweeted a plan to hike tariffs this coming Friday. The VIX gauge of U.S. stock volatility headed for its biggest increase in 2019. European equities slid and the benchmark index in Shanghai tumbled 5.6 per cent, even after Chinese state-backed funds were said to have been active in an effort to limit the sell-off. With cash market for Treasuries closed due to holidays in Tokyo and London, futures on the world’s benchmark bond jumped the most in more than one month.

Seeking to ramp up pressure on China for more concessions, Trump threatened in two tweets to more than double tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods and impose a fresh round of duties on top of that. Talks to resolve the year-long trade standoff appeared to be on life-support Monday, with Beijing struggling to fully respond to the tweets.

China’s foreign ministry said that officials were still planning to travel to the U.S. for the next round of talks, but it was unable to confirm when amid signs that a delay is now being considered.

“It’s making the outcomes more binary, with everybody focused on the Friday deadline -- there doesn’t seem to be much leeway now to much go past that,” Joyce Chang, chair of global research at JPMorgan Chase & Co., said on Bloomberg Television. “It’s going to mean that investors will be very focused on the trade issues even beyond China,” with a review of U.S. auto-import tariffs still pending, she said.

Adding to the mix, North Korea carried out a weapons test that potentially included its first ballistic missile launch since 2017, challenging Trump’s bottom line in nuclear talks.

In commodities markets, West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined as much as 3.1 per cent before paring the drop to 1.7 per cent. Saudi Arabia cut June pricing for all crude grades to the U.S. in a move that appeared to be aimed at easing concern over supplies.

Elsewhere, Turkey’s lira weakened past six per U.S. dollar, touching its lowest level in almost seven months as authorities considered holding a new contest for the Istanbul mayor’s seat amid fraud allegations over the March election.

Here are some notable events coming up:

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is scheduled to return to Washington for trade talks on Wednesday, though the schedule may now be in flux. The Reserve Bank of Australia meets to set interest rates Tuesday, while New Zealand central bank does the same the following day. China releases trade data Wednesday, and the U.S. does so on Thursday. South Africa holds national elections Wednesday. China reports on inflation Thursday. The U.S. releases the April CPI report Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index sank 1.9 per cent as of 10:28 a.m. London time on the largest tumble in more than four months. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dropped 1.5 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 5.6 per cent with the first retreat in a week. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index sank 1 per cent on the biggest dip in six weeks. The MSCI Emerging Market Index retreated 1.6 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.2 per cent, the biggest climb in more than a week. The euro fell 0.1 per cent. The offshore yuan sank 0.7 per cent on the biggest dip in more than three months. The Australian dollar fell 0.4 per cent to the weakest in more than four months. The Japanese yen gained 0.3 per cent to 110.72 per dollar, the strongest in more than five weeks.

Bonds

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.01 per cent. France’s 10-year yield declined less than one basis point to 0.369 per cent. Italy’s 10-year yield gained five basis points to 2.612 per cent.

Commodities

Gold rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,282.07 an ounce. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.6 per cent. Copper fell 0.7 per cent to US$2.80 a pound. Iron ore declined 1 per cent to US$93.26 per metric ton, hitting the lowest in a week.