U.S. equity futures fell on Monday and stocks in Europe tumbled amid concern a resurgence of the pandemic will weigh on global demand. Treasuries gained along with the dollar.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index headed for a seven-week low as it retreated for a fourth straight session, the longest streak of losses since October. Banks and basic resources led the decline along with travel and leisure stocks as all market sectors slid. The rally in Treasuries continued, sending 10-year yields further below 1.3 per cent. Crude oil declined after OPEC+ struck a deal to increase output.

A global rally in equities appears to have stalled as investors consider whether new lockdown restrictions will sap the economic rebound from the pandemic. The decline in Treasury yields may be a signal of cracks in the global recovery as the delta COVID-19 variant forces some nations to impose virus curbs, putting the onus back on monetary and fiscal authorities to support ailing economies.

The risk-off mood “reflects growing concerns about the delta variant with the rebound in new cases across the world and the tightening of containment measures in several Asian countries,” Credit Agricole COB strategists led by Jean-François Paren wrote in a note. “As the pandemic and economic prospects become more uncertain, it is again the role of central banks and governments to compensate for the worsening outlook.”

Data at the end of last week showed retail sales remained robust in the U.S. but consumer sentiment unexpectedly declined as mounting concerns over rising prices led to a deterioration in buying conditions for big-ticket items.

Another week of major earnings reports lies ahead. While stock bulls hope they will provide support for equities, companies are evidently also focused on price pressures. The word “inflation” was mentioned on 87 per cent of the earnings conference calls by S&P 500 companies tracked by Bloomberg this month, compared with 33 per cent in the same period a year ago.

Elsewhere, the U.K. lifted remaining virus curbs in England. At the same time, Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to self isolate after being exposed to COVID-19 and U.K. virus cases increased the most in the world, signaling the challenge nations face to fully reopen their economies. The pound dipped.

MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asia-Pacific shares hit the lowest in about a week, with Japan and Hong Kong underperforming and technology stocks struggling. Emerging-market stocks and currencies weakened.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Reserve Bank of Australia meeting minutes Tuesday

European Central Bank rate decision Thursday

Bank Indonesia rate decision Thursday

U.S. existing home sales Thursday

The Tokyo Summer Olympics begin Friday

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.7 per cent as of 10:22 a.m. London time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.4 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 1 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.8 per cent

The MSCI World index declined 0.7 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4 per cent

The euro fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.1770

The British pound fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.3709

The Japanese yen rose 0.3 per cent to 109.78 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 1.26 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to -0.37 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.61 per cent

Commodities